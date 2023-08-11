Ranking top 8 fittest golfers on the PGA Tour

In the world of professional golf, physical fitness has become a pivotal factor in a player's success. These top eight fittest golfers on the PGA Tour have not only showcased exceptional skills but also displayed remarkable physical prowess that sets them apart.

#8 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods at The Masters (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods is a living legend with an astounding 82 PGA TOUR wins. His record ties with Sam Snead, making him the holder of the most wins in the history of the sport. Woods' major victories include an incredible five Masters Tournaments, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open Championships, and three British Open Championships. His 2001 Masters victory cemented him as the first golfer to simultaneously hold all four major championships.

#7 Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood at the LIV Golf (Image via Getty)

Lee Westwood boasts two PGA Tour victories, including the 1998 Freeport-McDermott Classic and the 2010 St. Jude Classic. A consistent performer, Westwood has been a major presence on eight European Ryder Cup teams, a testament to his enduring fitness and competitive spirit.

#6 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's fitness-driven success shines through his nine PGA TOUR victories. His notable wins encompass the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, highlighting his dedication to maintaining peak physical condition and performance.

#5 Justin Thomas

The year 2017 marked Justin Thomas' breakout, as he secured five PGA Tour events and the coveted FedEx Cup championship. Notably, he clinched two major golf championships, emerging victorious in the PGA Championship in both 2017 and 2022. His ascent to the 21st spot on the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his holistic approach to the sport and fitness.

#4 Jordan Spieth

With 13 PGA Tour victories and an impressive 84 Top 10 finishes in 249 events played, Jordan Spieth's consistent success speaks volumes. His triumph in the 2015 FedEx Cup further cements his place among the fittest and most competitive golfers.

#3 Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (Image via Getty)

Camilo Villegas not only secured the 2021 FedEx Cup but also boasts eight PGA Tour victories. His commitment to fitness aligns with his remarkable achievements, and his induction into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022 underscores his impact on the sport.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory Mcllroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image via Getty)

Rory McIlroy's 24 PGA TOUR victories serve as a testament to his enduring fitness and skill. His major championship wins, including The Open Championship and PGA Championship, further solidify his position as a fitness-driven golfing powerhouse.

#1 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson tops the list with 24 PGA TOUR victories. His consistent dominance, including triumphs at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and BMW Championship, showcases his exceptional fitness and unwavering commitment to excellence.

These top eight fittest golfers on the PGA Tour not only redefine the limits of the game but also inspire aspiring golfers to recognize the crucial role of physical fitness in achieving peak performance.