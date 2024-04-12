Ranking the toughest holes at Masters 2024 venue Augusta National

Augusta National is one of the most difficult courses any golfer will play. Quite a few holes are notoriously hard to birdie on, and some of them are even challenging to make par on. This was evident in round one of the 2024 Masters, as a few holes proved to be very difficult for more than a few golfers. Here are the hardest holes at Augusta.

The hardest holes at Augusta National for the Masters

5) 12th hole

The 12th hole leaves no room for error

If a golfer hits it long, their ball can end up in the far side bunkers or in the woods. If they leave it short, it will probably roll down the slope and into the pond and force a hazard. It's only 155 yards, but its par three status and the slim margin for error near the green makes this one a difficult challenge and part of a string of unforgiving holes in a row at Augusta National.

4) 10th hole

The 10th hole of the Masters is tough

The 10th hole of the Masters is a tough one. Most notably, it completely derailed Rory McIlroy in 2011. Perhaps he's never recovered from that as he is still searching for his first green jacket today. To make a birdie, golfers must essentially be perfect. It doesn't help that it's a whopping 495 yards. There are numerous spots that are waiting to swallow up any mistake a golfer makes, leaving them in a bad position moving forward.

3) 5th hole

Bubba Watson on the fifth hole at Augusta

The 5th hole at Augusta National is 495 yards, making it one of the longest on the entire course. To add to the difficulty, there are two unkind bunkers waiting that require 315 yards of carry to clear. If a golfer does land in the bunker, they are extra deep and provide an even more difficult time getting out and onto the green. Making it to the green in two strokes to give a chance at birdie is nigh impossible here.

2) 4th hole

Tiger Woods at the fourth hole's bunker

The 4th hole has no margin for error at Augusta National. The wind is a major factor on this hole perhaps more than any other. Its 240 yard, par three status might not seem fearsome, but the layout proves to be dangerous. Any miss left either goes into a bunker or deep into the rough, making it one hole that the vast majority of golfers on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf cannot make par on.

1) 11th hole

Justin Thomas playing from Augusta's 11th hole

Mostly due to its sheer size, the 11th hole at Augusta is perhaps the most difficult many golfers will face this year. It is an impressive 520 yards, which is incredible given that it began as 445 yards. It's been extended twice and both times it made it that much harder to play on. To make matters even worse, it has not changed from being a par four hole. When it was 445 yards, it was four strokes to par. Now that it's about 80 yards further, it's still four strokes, making it a rather nightmarish hole at Augusta National.