Ranking the toughest holes of the Masters 2025 at Augusta National

The Masters is set to begin on April 10-13 at the Augusta National. The defending champion Scottie Scheffler will compete against 95 other players to retain his title. The fans are very excited for the event because of the diversity of the Augusta course. There are a total of 72 holes, played in four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes.

Let's take a look at the top five most difficult holes at Augusta that could determine this year's leaderboard:

#5 Hole 4: "Flowering Crab Apple"

PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Augusta National's fourth hole is one of the longest par 3s on the course. In addition to being a longer hole (240 yards), this hole tests the players' precision a lot.

This hole's greens are protected by a large bunker in front of them. This means that one missed shot can put the ball in an awkward position. This bunker has actually made the difficult reputation of this hole at Augusta National.

#4 Hole 5: "Magnolia"

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round - Source: Getty

With a Par 4 for 495 yards, the Magnolia is regarded as one of the most difficult holes due to the deep bunkers on the left side of the course. The shot at that point is difficult because the green is slightly elevated and protected by these bunkers. This causes the golfers to have to be extremely careful during their attempts on this hole.

This hole demands accuracy and precision from the golfers, and even the best players in the world struggle here every year.

#3 Hole 12: "Golden Bell"

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One - Source: Getty

Part of the dreaded three-hole stretch called Amen Corner, Golden Bell is only 155 yards long, with a par of three shots.

The swirling winds at this hole make it difficult, despite its short length. Along with the winds, Rae's Creek is in front of the greens, and there are three bunkers behind it. This means that golfers must be careful that they only hit between the creek and the bunkers to stay strong in the game.

#2 Hole 10: "Camellia"

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews - Source: Getty

Camellia's Par 4, and 495 yards does not allow golfers to simply chip in the ball. The hole is already fairly long, with a significant downhill dogleg left. Along with that, there are fairway bunkers that make it difficult and demanding for players.

The golfers need to be extremely precise from the tee. It is indeed a difficult hole at Augusta National and has been played with an average of 0.299 strokes over par.

#1 Hole 11: "White Dogwood"

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The White Dogwood is at the top of the list and holds the title of one of the hardest holes at the Masters. There is a combination of three factors that make this hole difficult.

Starting with the fact that it includes the beginning of Amen Corner. This forces the players to make a difficult tee shot that must navigate a narrow fairway.

The next challenge requires a perfect shot for the green after successfully completing the previous one. If the shot is slightly to the left, it will land in a pond, and if it is to the right, it will land in a bunker. This hole has an average score of 0.303 strokes over par, making it a potential turning point in a player's round.

