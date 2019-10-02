Record Indian representation at the HERO Women’s Indian Open, 2019

Aditi Ashok

New Delhi, October 1, 2019: A record 25 Indian professionals and amateurs will take to the field when the Hero Women’s Indian Open returns to the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

The line-up will feature a plethora of stars representing the Indian contingent. DikshaDagar, who recently became only the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to earn a victory on the Ladies European Tour, will be in action.

Vani Kapoor will be looking to go all the way this time, having come close to winning the title back in 2017, when she finished tied-6th. Gaurika Bishnoi, who put up a great show in 2018,will also be in action, as will be Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari.

Welshwoman Becky Morgan will be relishing the opportunity to defend her title successfully. Camille Chevalier of France, who won the title in 2017, will also be in action.

A part of the European Tour calendar since 2009, the 2019 edition will have a USD 500,000 as the prize money, same as last year’s.

Day 1: October 3, 2019 – Thursday: 12:30 pm onwards.

Day 2: October 4, 2019 – Friday: 12:30 pm onwards.

Day 3: October 5, 2019 – Saturday: 12:00 pm onwards.

Day 4: October 6, 2019 – Sunday 12:00 pm onwards.