Report: Tony Finau faces claims of owed cuts from $37,300,000 winnings by two men alleging career assistance

Tony Finau, like any other top golfer, has earned millions of dollars ($37,300,000 to be exact) throughout his professional career. Not infrequently, this type of income comes with legal problems, such as the ones Finau may be facing.

As reported by the Deseret News from Utah, home state of Finau, two men have filed lawsuits against the player. They are Molonai Hola and David Hunter and both claim to have helped launch Finau's career.

Tony Finau, 2023 Tour Championship (Image via Getty).

Hola and Hunter filed their lawsuits in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and are not working together in the legal process. However, the Deseret News reflects that both refer to similar grounds on which to base their legal actions: having made money loans to Finau in the early stages of his career. They also claim assisting him in other ways.

The specific period of assistance that Hola and Hunter allege to have provided to Finau and his family is between 2006 and 2009. The claim of both consists of a reimbursement that, together, totals $1.1 million.

However, the plaintiffs' claims do not stop there. According to Deseret News, the two claimants also demand up to 20 percent of the golfer's career earnings, each.

Finau turned pro before he turned 18 in 2007. According to what David Hunter told the Deseret News, he invested about $500,000 in the player at that time.

Some details of the legal process Tony Finau is facing

As it was already said, these lawsuits against Tony Finau were filed years ago. But they are back in focus this week because last Tuesday, the Utah Court of Appeals held the hearing for Hunter's appeal.

As previously stated, Molonai Hola and Hunter are acting separately in their respective lawsuits against Finau. Hola filed a total of three lawsuits, alleging 'breach of contract', 'tortious interference' and 'unjust enrichment'. The first two have been dismissed since 2021, while the third is still ongoing.

In the case of David Hunter, his breach of contract claim was also dismissed in 2021. But he filed an appeal that was heard this Tuesday by Judges Ryan M. Harris, Gregory K. Orme, and Ryan D. Tenney.

According to Fox News, the judges directed their questions to the reasons behind David Hunter's claim for the debts at this date rather than years earlier. According to state law, the period for this type of legal action has already expired.

Attorneys for both parties presented their pleadings and motions, and the court recessed to consider and issue its verdict. No date has been set for a final decision.

Tony Finau, 33, has six victories on the PGA Tour, in addition to other relevant results in professional golf. He has represented the United States twice in the Ryder Cup.