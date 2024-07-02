Richard Bland creates unique history on the PGA Tour Champions despite playing full time on LIV Golf

The final round of the 2024 Senior US Open was delayed due to bad weather. However, the PGA Tour Champions event saw Richard Bland emerge victorious after a sudden death playoff with Hiroyuki Fujita on the fourth hole.

Richard Bland not only took home a Senior Major championship title this week, but he also went on to create history. The 51-year-old became the third player in the PGA Tour Signature history to win his first two senior starts, both of which were Major, following Arnold Palmer and Alex Cejka.

The 2024 Senior PGA Championship winner was tied with Hiroyuki Fujita leading up to the last playoff hole. On the last hole, Richard Bland found the greenside bunker and pulled through with an incredible up and down from the sand to also record his first sand save of the week. Here's what the LIV Golf star told the PGA Tour after his incredible feat.

"To get this one as well, to go two for two, is beyond my wildest dreams. I was just hoping going into the PGA that I was good enough to contend; I hadn’t played against these guys. But to be here with two majors – I’m at a loss for words at the moment ... To be in that bracket, I’m probably doing a little disservice, to be honest with you. To be in that kind of bracket is very, very special and something you can only dream of."

Richard Bland on the 2024 Senior US Open

As the final round of the 2024 Senior US Open was delayed, Richard Bland was five strokes behind Hiroyuki Fujita for the lead. The Japanese Tour golfer had put up a show throughout the championship by securing a record number of fairways hit off the tee, with an incredible 54 out of 56 fairways hit.

However, Hiroyuki Fujita started off the final round a bit rocky as he went on to card in bogeys on three of the first four holes after the play was resumed. Bland stepped onto the course after the delay three shots behind Fujita. Here's what Bland had to say to the PGA Tour regarding the wire-to-wire chase for the win with Fujita.

"We were chasing him all week. He had the lead pretty much wire-to-wire. ... I was just thankful to get into the playoff.”

As Richard Bland plays for LIV Golf's Cleeks GC, he is not eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions. However, he has earned a winner's exemption into the 2024 Senior US Open due to his win at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship.

