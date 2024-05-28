Richard Bland LIV Golf earnings: How much has the English golfer won?

Richard Bland has made $10.41 million since he joined LIV in June 2022 and won an additional $2.02 million this year. The golfer earned more money than he could have imagined from LIV's $20 million events. The no-cut arrangement kept him away from losing.

Bland played his first LIV golf event in London in 2022. He made an easy decision and soon started playing for the Cleeks GC team after that. Since he has not received his spot in the next LIV League he said (via Sky Sports):

“I don't know how many doors this is going to open. Obviously, I'm now committed to LIV.”

Richard Bland celebrating his win on 18th green (Image via Getty)

The amount of Richard Bland's contract with LIV is not known, unlike other LIV golfers. The contract was finalized for one year. When LIV's relegations came to light in 2023, he was guaranteed a renewed contract. The amount is yet unknown. He has also earned $7.99 million from 511 events on the DP World Tour.

Richard Bland's debut performance at the Senior PGA Championship

Richard Bland took a break from LIV Golf and that paid off on Sunday at the Senior PGA Championship. Bland had received an invitation from the PGA of America to the Senior PGA Championship last year. But he was not able to attend that Senior PGA Championship as LIV Golf Bedminster in New Jersey was held the same week.

Bland asked Bob Jeffrey, the PGA of America Director, and Seth Waugh, CEO, about the Senior PGA Championship invitation this year. He was thankful as his request was accepted and he received an invitation.

All set to win the tournament after his last victory at the 2021 British Masters, Bland said (via Yahoo Sports):

“The British Masters was very special at 48. This is right up there. I couldn't be happier, I'm going to celebrate the hell out of this one.”

Richard Bland and Richard Green shared the lead after 18 holes at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship played at Harbour Shore Resort. Bland hit five birdies and an eagle on the 15th.

He won being three strokes ahead of Richard Green, who was positioned in second place hitting 65. Shooting 8 under 63 in his debut at the Senior PGA Championship, Bland earned $630,000 from his Senior PGA Championship victory.

Last year, Bland's brother Heath was suffering from stomach cancer and the golfer discovered last week that he had lung cancer. He cried while he was holding the trophy, remembering his brother, and said (via Yahoo Sports):

“I just wanted to win for him so bad.”

Bland said he had the game even after being 50 years old and continued (via Sky Sports):

“This is my first event. I was interested to see if I brought my game how it would stack up against these guys. Thankfully, it does.”

Richard Bland's win at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship earned the LIV golfer an exemption for the U.S. Senior Open slated to be held from 27-30 June at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.