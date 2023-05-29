Rickie Fowler career earnings: How much has the golfer won on the PGA Tour so far?

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's most successful golfers. He has won nine professional events, including five on the PGA Tour. Fowler competed in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished sixth with Michael Kim and Sam Burns, earning $293,625 in prize money.

Fowler has so far earned $3 million in 2023, bringing his total career earnings to nearly $51 million, according to Spotrac. He's made $45 million from official tournaments and $3 million from unofficial events.

Rickie Fowler began his professional career in 2008 and earned $571,090 in his first year. His best career earnings in a year were $6 million in 2017.

Here is a list of Rickie Fowler's earnings over the years:

2023

Total earnings: $3,899,973

Official earnings: $3,899,973

2022

Official earnings: $1,072,929

Player impact program: $2,000,000

Total earnings: $3,072,929

2021

Official earnings: $1,089,904

Total earnings: $1,089,904

2020

Official earnings: $947,309

Unofficial earnings: $125,000

Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000

Total earnings: $1,177,309

2019

Official earnings: $3,945,810

Unofficial earnings: $147,500

Tour Championship Bonus: $512,500

Total earnings: $4,605,810

2018

Official earnings: $4,235,237

Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000

Total earnings: $5,235,237

2017

Official earnings: $6,083,197

Unofficial earnings: $631,834

Total earnings: $6,715,031

2016

Official earnings: $2,713,563

Unofficial earnings: $250,000

Total earnings: $2,963,563

2015

Official earnings: $5,773,430

Unofficial earnings: $142,500

Total earnings: $5,915,930

2014

Official earnings: $4,806,117

Total earnings: $4,806,117

2013

Official earnings: $1,816,742

Unofficial earnings: $125,000

Total earnings: $1,941,742

2012

Official earnings: $3,066,293

Unofficial earnings: $279,166

Total earnings: $3,345,459

2011

Official earnings: $2,621,661

Unofficial earnings: $278,125

Total earnings: $2,899,786

2010

Official earnings: $2,857,108

Unofficial earnings: $505,200

Total earnings: $3,362,308

2009

Official earnings: $571,090

Unofficial earnings: $107,500

Total earnings: $678,590

Rickie Fowler 2023 PGA Tour events results and prize money

Rickie Fowler began the new year by competing on The American Express and finished in 54th place, earning $18K in prize money. He has competed in several competitions this season, earning roughly $3 million so far.

Here are the prize money payouts for all of Rickie Fowler's 2023 events:

Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 25-28, 2023

Venue: Colonial Golf Course

Position: 6th

Score: 68, 71, 69, 67 (-5)

Prize money: $293,625

PGA Championship

Date: May 17, 2023

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 73-73-146 (0)

Prize money: $0

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 3, 2023

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Position: 14

Score: 71-68-68-69-276 (-8)

Prize money: $355,000

RBC Heritage

Date: Apr 12, 2023

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Position: 15

Score: 67-68-68-70-273 (-11)

Prize money: $335,000

Texas Open

Date: Mar 29, 2023

Venue: TPC San Antonio

Position: 10

Score: 71-72-71-66-280 (-8)

Prize money: $206,925

PLAYERS Championship

Date: Mar 8, 2023

Position: 13

Score: 72-70-68-71-281 (-7)

Prize money: $447,916

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: Mar 1, 2023

Position: 31

Score: 68-73-73-73-287 (-1)

Prize money: $131,000

Genesis Open

Date: Feb 15, 2023

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Position: 20

Score: 68-75-69-67-279 (-5)

Prize money: $197,667

Phoenix Open

Date: Feb 8, 2023

Vene: TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course

Position: 10

Score: 71-66-67-70-274 (-10)

Prize money: $485,000

Farmers Open

Date: Jan 24, 2023

Venue: Torrey Pines - South Course

Position: 11

Score: 72-72-67-72-283 (-5)

Prize money: $210,975

The American Express

Date: Jan 18, 2023

Position: 54

Score: 68-68-68-71-275 (-13)

Prize money: $18,400

Poll : 0 votes