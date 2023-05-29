Rickie Fowler career earnings: How much has the golfer won on the PGA Tour so far?

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's most successful golfers. He has won nine professional events, including five on the PGA Tour. Fowler competed in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished sixth with Michael Kim and Sam Burns, earning $293,625 in prize money.
Fowler has so far earned $3 million in 2023, bringing his total career earnings to nearly $51 million, according to Spotrac. He's made $45 million from official tournaments and $3 million from unofficial events.
Rickie Fowler began his professional career in 2008 and earned $571,090 in his first year. His best career earnings in a year were $6 million in 2017.
Here is a list of Rickie Fowler's earnings over the years:
2023
- Total earnings: $3,899,973
- Official earnings: $3,899,973
2022
- Official earnings: $1,072,929
- Player impact program: $2,000,000
- Total earnings: $3,072,929
2021
- Official earnings: $1,089,904
- Total earnings: $1,089,904
2020
- Official earnings: $947,309
- Unofficial earnings: $125,000
- Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000
- Total earnings: $1,177,309
2019
- Official earnings: $3,945,810
- Unofficial earnings: $147,500
- Tour Championship Bonus: $512,500
- Total earnings: $4,605,810
2018
- Official earnings: $4,235,237
- Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000
- Total earnings: $5,235,237
2017
- Official earnings: $6,083,197
- Unofficial earnings: $631,834
- Total earnings: $6,715,031
2016
- Official earnings: $2,713,563
- Unofficial earnings: $250,000
- Total earnings: $2,963,563
2015
- Official earnings: $5,773,430
- Unofficial earnings: $142,500
- Total earnings: $5,915,930
2014
- Official earnings: $4,806,117
- Total earnings: $4,806,117
2013
- Official earnings: $1,816,742
- Unofficial earnings: $125,000
- Total earnings: $1,941,742
2012
- Official earnings: $3,066,293
- Unofficial earnings: $279,166
- Total earnings: $3,345,459
2011
- Official earnings: $2,621,661
- Unofficial earnings: $278,125
- Total earnings: $2,899,786
2010
- Official earnings: $2,857,108
- Unofficial earnings: $505,200
- Total earnings: $3,362,308
2009
- Official earnings: $571,090
- Unofficial earnings: $107,500
- Total earnings: $678,590
Rickie Fowler 2023 PGA Tour events results and prize money
Rickie Fowler began the new year by competing on The American Express and finished in 54th place, earning $18K in prize money. He has competed in several competitions this season, earning roughly $3 million so far.
Here are the prize money payouts for all of Rickie Fowler's 2023 events:
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 25-28, 2023
- Venue: Colonial Golf Course
- Position: 6th
- Score: 68, 71, 69, 67 (-5)
- Prize money: $293,625
PGA Championship
- Date: May 17, 2023
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Position: Missed Cut
- Score: 73-73-146 (0)
- Prize money: $0
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 3, 2023
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Position: 14
- Score: 71-68-68-69-276 (-8)
- Prize money: $355,000
RBC Heritage
- Date: Apr 12, 2023
- Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Position: 15
- Score: 67-68-68-70-273 (-11)
- Prize money: $335,000
Texas Open
- Date: Mar 29, 2023
- Venue: TPC San Antonio
- Position: 10
- Score: 71-72-71-66-280 (-8)
- Prize money: $206,925
PLAYERS Championship
- Date: Mar 8, 2023
- Position: 13
- Score: 72-70-68-71-281 (-7)
- Prize money: $447,916
Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Date: Mar 1, 2023
- Position: 31
- Score: 68-73-73-73-287 (-1)
- Prize money: $131,000
Genesis Open
- Date: Feb 15, 2023
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Position: 20
- Score: 68-75-69-67-279 (-5)
- Prize money: $197,667
Phoenix Open
- Date: Feb 8, 2023
- Vene: TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course
- Position: 10
- Score: 71-66-67-70-274 (-10)
- Prize money: $485,000
Farmers Open
- Date: Jan 24, 2023
- Venue: Torrey Pines - South Course
- Position: 11
- Score: 72-72-67-72-283 (-5)
- Prize money: $210,975
The American Express
- Date: Jan 18, 2023
- Position: 54
- Score: 68-68-68-71-275 (-13)
- Prize money: $18,400