Rickie Fowler career earnings: How much has the golfer won on the PGA Tour so far?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 29, 2023 14:54 GMT
2023 PGA Championship - Round One
Rickie Fowler (Image via Getty)

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's most successful golfers. He has won nine professional events, including five on the PGA Tour. Fowler competed in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished sixth with Michael Kim and Sam Burns, earning $293,625 in prize money.

Fowler has so far earned $3 million in 2023, bringing his total career earnings to nearly $51 million, according to Spotrac. He's made $45 million from official tournaments and $3 million from unofficial events.

Rickie Fowler began his professional career in 2008 and earned $571,090 in his first year. His best career earnings in a year were $6 million in 2017.

Here is a list of Rickie Fowler's earnings over the years:

2023

  • Total earnings: $3,899,973
  • Official earnings: $3,899,973

2022

  • Official earnings: $1,072,929
  • Player impact program: $2,000,000
  • Total earnings: $3,072,929

2021

  • Official earnings: $1,089,904
  • Total earnings: $1,089,904

2020

  • Official earnings: $947,309
  • Unofficial earnings: $125,000
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $105,000
  • Total earnings: $1,177,309

2019

  • Official earnings: $3,945,810
  • Unofficial earnings: $147,500
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $512,500
  • Total earnings: $4,605,810

2018

  • Official earnings: $4,235,237
  • Unofficial earnings: $1,000,000
  • Total earnings: $5,235,237

2017

  • Official earnings: $6,083,197
  • Unofficial earnings: $631,834
  • Total earnings: $6,715,031

2016

  • Official earnings: $2,713,563
  • Unofficial earnings: $250,000
  • Total earnings: $2,963,563

2015

  • Official earnings: $5,773,430
  • Unofficial earnings: $142,500
  • Total earnings: $5,915,930

2014

  • Official earnings: $4,806,117
  • Total earnings: $4,806,117

2013

  • Official earnings: $1,816,742
  • Unofficial earnings: $125,000
  • Total earnings: $1,941,742

2012

  • Official earnings: $3,066,293
  • Unofficial earnings: $279,166
  • Total earnings: $3,345,459

2011

  • Official earnings: $2,621,661
  • Unofficial earnings: $278,125
  • Total earnings: $2,899,786

2010

  • Official earnings: $2,857,108
  • Unofficial earnings: $505,200
  • Total earnings: $3,362,308

2009

  • Official earnings: $571,090
  • Unofficial earnings: $107,500
  • Total earnings: $678,590

Rickie Fowler 2023 PGA Tour events results and prize money

Rickie Fowler began the new year by competing on The American Express and finished in 54th place, earning $18K in prize money. He has competed in several competitions this season, earning roughly $3 million so far.

Here are the prize money payouts for all of Rickie Fowler's 2023 events:

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Date: May 25-28, 2023
  • Venue: Colonial Golf Course
  • Position: 6th
  • Score: 68, 71, 69, 67 (-5)
  • Prize money: $293,625

PGA Championship

  • Date: May 17, 2023
  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Position: Missed Cut
  • Score: 73-73-146 (0)
  • Prize money: $0

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Date: May 3, 2023
  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club
  • Position: 14
  • Score: 71-68-68-69-276 (-8)
  • Prize money: $355,000

RBC Heritage

  • Date: Apr 12, 2023
  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Position: 15
  • Score: 67-68-68-70-273 (-11)
  • Prize money: $335,000

Texas Open

  • Date: Mar 29, 2023
  • Venue: TPC San Antonio
  • Position: 10
  • Score: 71-72-71-66-280 (-8)
  • Prize money: $206,925

PLAYERS Championship

  • Date: Mar 8, 2023
  • Position: 13
  • Score: 72-70-68-71-281 (-7)
  • Prize money: $447,916

Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Date: Mar 1, 2023
  • Position: 31
  • Score: 68-73-73-73-287 (-1)
  • Prize money: $131,000

Genesis Open

  • Date: Feb 15, 2023
  • Venue: Riviera Country Club
  • Position: 20
  • Score: 68-75-69-67-279 (-5)
  • Prize money: $197,667

Phoenix Open

  • Date: Feb 8, 2023
  • Vene: TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course
  • Position: 10
  • Score: 71-66-67-70-274 (-10)
  • Prize money: $485,000

Farmers Open

  • Date: Jan 24, 2023
  • Venue: Torrey Pines - South Course
  • Position: 11
  • Score: 72-72-67-72-283 (-5)
  • Prize money: $210,975

The American Express

  • Date: Jan 18, 2023
  • Position: 54
  • Score: 68-68-68-71-275 (-13)
  • Prize money: $18,400

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
