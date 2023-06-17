Rickie Fowler’s tattoos and the meaning behind them explored

Rickie Fowler is one of the most popular golfers among fans. He is best known for his orange dress on the golf course. The American sports personality has built a unique identity for himself. However, besides his vibrant clothes, Fowler is also pretty popular for his tattoos.

Rickie Fowler has seven tattoos with hidden meanings. Here, we will explore the relevant meaning of all his tattoos.

#1 Cross Tattoo

Rickie Fowler's cross tattoo on the index finger

Rickie Fowler has a tiny cross inked in the index finger of the right hand. The tattoo shows his religious belief and deep faith in God.

#2 F Tattoo

Rickie Fowler's F tattoo (Image via Golf Week)

Rickie Fowler is a family man who had a capital 'F' inked on his right wrist in honor of his family. The letter 'F' stands for his surname, 'Fowler'.

#3 G Tattoo

Rickie Fowler's G tattoo (Image via Getty)

Rickie Fowler enjoys tattooing letters on his body. He has a capital 'G' tattooed on his left forearm in honour of Georgia Veach.

Fowler got the tattoo after being impressed by the young girl's story. At the age of four, she was diagnosed with lissencephaly. Her story inspired Fowler, who tattooed the first letter of her name on his arm.

Interestingly, Canadian singer Justin Bieber also has a G tattoo in support of Georgia.

#4 His grandmother's name

Rickie Fowler's grandmother's name tattooed

Few people know that Rickie Fowler has a strong connection with Japan. Even his middle name, Yutaka, is Japanese. He has inked his grandmother, Yutaka Tanaka's name, on his left biceps in Japanese script.

Fowler shared a very close relationship with his grandmother and as a tribute, he jotted her name on his biceps.

#5 Olympic rings tattoo

Rickie Fowler's Olympic rings tattoo (Image via Instagram/@rickiefowler)

One of the most popular tattoos of Rickie Fowler is the Olympic rings inked on his right forearm. He got the tattoo in the fall of 2016 because he represented his country in the Rio Olympics.

However, it wasn't only Fowler who marked the historic occasion, the LPGA Tour golfer Lexi Thompson also got an Olympic rings tattoo on her left wrist. She did so after finishing 19th in the Rio Olympics and 33rd in Tokyo Olympics.

#6 Coach's signature

Rickie Fowler's coach's signature

Rickie Fowler inked his late coach Barry McDonnell's signature on the inner side of his left wrist. He had a strong connection with his coach, who trained him from a young age. McDonnell was one of the most important people in Rickie's life.

#7 XV

Rickie Fowler's XV Tattoo (Image via Instagram/@rickiefowler)

Fowler tattooed the Roman number XV on his left hand's ring finger. The number represents the date on which he walked down the aisle with his wife, Allison Stokke.

The couple tied the knot on 15 October 2019, after dating for two years. As a memory of his wedding anniversary, the golfer got the date inked in Roman numeral.

Poll : 0 votes