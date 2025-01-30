Rising star Blades Brown recalls meeting Tiger Woods for the first time: "I felt like I was part of the CIA"

Amateur golfer Blades Brown recently recalled meeting Tiger Woods for the very first time. The 17-year-old talked about the moment on the SubPar podcast hosted by Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

Brown met Woods for the first time at the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship. The 15-time major championship winner's agent had approached the young golfer at the event and asked him if he'd like to take a picture with the golf legend.

Brown was stunned by the opportunity and was in disbelief over Woods' presence at the tournament. Here's a look at what the young prodigy had to say (via X @golf_subpar):

Trending

"The handler that Tiger has, she was like, 'Hey, do you need a picture with Tiger.' And I was like, 'Do I want to get a picture with Tiger? Tiger Woods?' Of course I want to get a picture with Tiger Woods. She kinda snuck me around. I felt like I was part of the CIA. There were so many security guards around Tiger."

Brown shared that the picture was taken shortly after Tiger Woods' son Charlie had finished his round. The TGL co-founder's team escorted Brown through the security guards. The amateur golfer was so stunned while meeting the 82-time PGA Tour winner that he does not remember what they spoke about.

However, Brown recalls one specific detail from the interaction. He said (via X @golf_subpar):

"I cannot tell you anything about what I told Tiger or what he said to me. But, I do remember one thing. His hands felt like two 14 ounce ribeyes. That's the only way I can describe his hands. I don't know why, that's so weird. The only thing I remember about meeting Tiger Woods was his hands but that's the one thing I remember about this experience."

Here's a look at the interview (via X @golf_subpar):

Expand Tweet

Blades Brown has often credited Tiger Woods for inspiring him.

Blades Brown takes inspiration from Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is known for his exceptional ball striking abilities. Having hit the center of the clubface consistently, the Sun Day Red founder has developed a signature wear mark on all his clubs including his putter with the skill.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Blades Brown stated that he wishes to gain wear marks similar to those of Woods. The 17-year-old said (via PGA Tour):

"I love all the clubs in my bag, but especially with my irons, I’m working on the wear mark. I know Tiger, he has some pretty, pretty good wear marks on his clubs, and I’ve taken inspiration off that. I’m working on, with my irons, hitting it off the center of the face.”

Brown made the comment during the 2025 American Express where he missed the cut by three strokes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback