Rory McIlroy apologizes to Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay after venting his frustration towards the senior caddy

The golfing world watched on social media as Rory McIlroy got into a heated argument with Jim 'Bones' Mackay in the parking lot of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Fortunately, the incident did not escalate and Europe's victory provided the perfect excuse for the Northern Irishman to ease tensions.

The European team held a press conference on Sunday after clinching the 2023 Ryder Cup. The scenario was propitious for McIlroy to publicly acknowledge that he had apologized to Mackay for his behavior the day before.

These were Rory McIlroy's words on the matter, offered to the Ryder Cup News Service:

"I texted Bones this morning. He was just the first American I saw after I got off the locker room, so he was the one who took the brunt of it and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He added:

"I texted Bones this morning and apologize for that. I was hot coming out of that [his argument with Joe LaCava] yesterday, I was pretty angry, I didn't agree with what happened on 18th but... you have to have thick skin. It's just the way it is."

Rory McIlroy also had a few words to say about how things have gone with Jor LaCava after their altercation on Saturday. Here's how he put it:

“We’ve texted. We haven’t seen each other face to face but everything will be fine. Time is a great healer and we’ll all move on.”

Joe LaCava took part in the 2023 Ryder Cup as Patrick Cantlay's caddie. During the four-ball match on Saturday afternoon, which pitted Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick against Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, the former holed a 40-yard putt to win the match.

The European duo had not finished their performance at the time, but LaCava stood on McIlroy's putting line to celebrate his player's achievement. McIlroy interpreted this as disrespectful, which led to an argument between the two.

What else did Rory McIlroy talk about?

During the press conference, Rory McIlroy also gave hints that he might be playing in one of his last Ryder Cups.

"This is my 7th Ryder Cup. Am I gonna play in another seven? I don't know. I'm probably in the back nine of my Ryder Cup's career."

McIlroy has had an extraordinary career in the Ryder Cup. In seven participations, he has been on the victorious side five times, with 18 points in 33 matches. It includes 16 wins, 13 losses, and four draws.

His best performance has been in singles, with four wins, two losses, and one draw in his career. In the 2023 edition, McIlroy has just achieved his best-ever result, with four points in five matches.