Rory McIlroy becomes PGA Tour’s secret weapon to restore its former glory

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in a 3-hole aggregator playoff finish. Despite a Monday finish, the tournament saw an incredible viewership record both on and off the golf course.

According to Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Golf Channel had a whopping 1.5 million viewers for the Monday playoff finish between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, which included NBC's digital streaming properties as well. The playoff was able to attract these whopping numbers at 9 a.m. on Monday thanks to just one golfer, Rory McIlroy.

Furthermore, Carpenter also informed that The Players Championship became the most-watched sports broadcast on cable on Monday. The next most-watched was the Heat and Knicks game on ESPN at primetime. Carpenter wrote in X post,

"This turned out to be the most-watched sports telecast on cable on Monday, edging out a Heat-Knicks game on ESPN in primetime."

After The Players' success, Rory McIlroy single-handedly restored the PGA Tour's lost glory. The PGA Tour faced a bit of a struggle earlier this season with low viewership numbers. However, since McIlroy has started competing in the 2025 season, especially the two events he has won have registered incredible viewership numbers.

The PGA Tour is in a constant battle for viewership against LIV Golf, which has started to gain some traction across the world. However, after a successful Genesis Invitational and The Players Championship, the PGA Tour has showcased its dominance over the golf market.

Rory McIlroy appreciates the crowd present for the Playoff on Monday

Rory McIlroy registered his second Players Championship this Monday as the play had to be called off after 72 holes due to darkness. The Northern Irish golfer had to come back the next day and compete in a 3-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun.

Despite just three holes of play, we saw thousands of people present at the TPC Sawgrass. During the post-round press conference, McIlroy appreciated the crowd and took a humourous dig at the local people.

Rory McIlroy with the THE PLAYERS Championship trophy - Final Round - Source: Getty

McIlroy said jokingly via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it was incredible. I was walking up 16 Fairway, and I turned to my caddie Harry, and I was like, I can't believe how many people are here. Obviously, no one works in Jacksonville."

"Yeah, it was amazing. I didn't expect there to be so many people out there today. It created a great atmosphere. Certainly, J.J. and I really appreciated that."

The 35-year-old golfer also appreciated his opponent, J.J. Spaun, who was dominant throughout the week.

"I feel for J.J.; he's had a great week. To have it end that way for him was hard to see. But he's playing great, and I'm sure he's got some really good things coming up."

This was Rory MIlroy's second title of the 2025 season after winning at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

