Rory McIlroy BMW Championship Saturday tee times: When will the golfer tee off and with whom?

American golfer Max Homa took the BMW Championship lead on Friday. The 32-year-old carded in a career-best round of 62 to dethrone Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman from the top position. Having lost the lead at the end of 36-holes, McIlroy settled for T5 alongside Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler.

McIlroy is set to resume his game on Saturday at 1:06 pm ET with Sungjae Im, who finished T10 after playing 36 holes. The Irishman will tee off Round 3 at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois following the pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay teeing off at 12:55 pm. The PGA Tour star will be followed by Harris English and Justin Rose teeing off at 1:17 pm.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs weekend as third on the FedEx Cup standings with 2,954 points. He followed leaders Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The golfer has since been projected to drop one place in the rankings to sit fourth. As of now, Max Homa is set to take the lead in the FedEx Cup points table and push the leaders down by a spot.

It’ll be interesting to see if McIlroy manages an impressive finish this weekend and climbs up the FedEx Cup points before the Tour championship next week.

2023 BMW Championship Round 3 tee times

The 2023 BMW Championship Round 3 on Friday will tee off at 9:20 am. Seamus Power will take the first tee and will be followed by the pairing of Lee Hodges and Taylor Moore at 9:27 am. As mentioned above, McIlroy will tee off at 1:06 pm, while event leader Max Homa will tee off at 1:50 pm alongside Chris Kirk.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 3 at the 2023 BMW Championship (All times Eastern):

9:20 am - Seamus Power

9:27 am - Lee Hodges, Taylor Moore

9:38 am - Patrick Rodgers, Sepp Straka

9:49 am - Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

10:00 am - Brendon Todd, Nick Taylor

10:11 am - Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day

10:22 am - Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin

10:33 am - Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

10:44 am - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

11:00 am - Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge

11:11 am - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

11:22 am - Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson

11:33 am - Russell Henley, Cam Davis

11:44 am - Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth

11:55 am - Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy

12:06 pm - Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

12:17 pm - J.T. Poston, Ben An

12:33 pm - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

12:44 pm - Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

12:55 pm - Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1:06 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

1:17 pm - Harris English, Justin Rose

1:28 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:39 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman

1:50 pm - Max Homa, Chris Kirk

With names like Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Harris English and Justin Rose, are all still in the competition at the BMW Championship, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.