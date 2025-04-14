Rory McIlroy breaks down as he shares emotional moment with Shane Lowry after Masters victory

Rory McIlroy made history at the 2025 Masters Tournament by ending an 11-year drought without a Major championship victory on Sunday. He defeated Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to claim the coveted title.
After holing his birdie putt on the playoff hole, McIlroy ran into the crowd to celebrate the occasion with his closest friends and family. One of the first people he approached was his fellow competitor and close friend, Shane Lowry.
In a video shared by the Masters on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rory McIlroy let out a sigh of relief as he walked up to Shane Lowry with tears welling in his eyes. He then gave his Ryder Cup teammate a heartfelt hug.
Lowry, presumably proud of McIlroy for achieving his dream, lifted him into the air and congratulated him. While he finished tied for 42nd place, Lowry was delighted to see his friend secure the victory.
Here's a look at the wholesome moment between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @TheMasters):
After sharing the emotional moment with Lowry, McIlroy gave his wife, Erica Stoll, a big hug. The Northern Irishman is now a five-time Major championship winner and the sixth player in the history of men's professional golf to complete a career Grand Slam.
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's scores at the 2025 Masters
Here's a look at Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's scorecards for the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):
Rory McIlroy (1 over par - 73)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 7
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
Shane Lowry (9 over par - 81)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 7
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4