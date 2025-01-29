Rory McIlroy calls for avoiding the "fatigued" golf consumer by scaling back the PGA Tour Schedule

Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During a pre-tournament press conference, the Northern Irishman issued a statement regarding golf's consumerism.

With the rising popularity of golf content on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram, the Olympian suggested that the PGA Tour reduce its number of tournaments played each season to prevent oversaturation. NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter platform) to share McIlroy's thoughts.

McIlroy said (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Yeah, I can see when the golf consumer might get a little fatigued of everything that's sort of available to them. So to scale it back a little bit and maybe have a little more scarcity in some of the stuff that we do, like the NFL, I think might not be a bad thing.”

The PGA Tour sensation stated that while golf content on YouTube is "cool", he would much rather watch actual golf tournaments with the world's best golfers competing in it. However, McIlroy also expressed that he understands where people who want social media content come from.

The 35-year-old said (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"YouTube is like golf entertainment adjacent, whatever. Those guys are killing it. They found a niche and it's really cool and it serves a purpose for a lot of people. But look, I would much rather sit down and watch real golfers play real tournaments and that's just my opinion. That to me is more entertaining. “But I understand that other people want something different and that's totally fine as well. I think there's space for all of this."

Despite his preference, McIlroy acknowledged the evolving landscape of golf consumerism. His suggestion of the PGA Tour following the steps of the National Football League (NFL) might build anticipation from fans and enhance it's viewership.

The TGL co-founder will be teeing off the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 11:48 AM EST along with fellow European golfer Ludvig Aberg. The group will tee off the Spyglass Hill Golf Course's 10th hole.

Rory McIlroy's TGL debut

Rory McIlroy and his Boston Common Golf team comprising of Adam Scott and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made their debuts on the TGL league on January 27. The team took on Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club in a friendly yet heated match as the two league co-founders battled it out.

The two teams recorded one point each in the first nine holes that was played in a Triples format. The Singles session saw McIlroy go against Woods and emerge victorious on the 10th hole while tying on the 13th hole.

Both teams tied 3 all at the end of the match and proceeded to overtime. A closest to the pin contest was held to determine the winner. McIlroy sent up Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley to defend the team against Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim. Woods' Jupiter Links GC emerged victorious and won with a score of 4 to 3.

