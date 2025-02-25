Rory McIlroy distances himself from those who claim not to be defined by their jobs in Netflix's 'Full Swing': "I think it's hard for me"

Rory McIlroy opened up about his personal struggles on the newest season of Netflix's Full Swing. In the second episode of the season titled Through Thick and Thin, the 35-year-old revealed that he often finds it difficult to separate himself from his profession.

As many athletes can relate to, McIlroy said he had found it hard to establish an identity outside of professional golf. The Northern Irishman stated that while many of his fans relate him to his 27 victories on the PGA Tour, he is grateful to be playing the sport at such a high level along with the challenges that come with it.

Rory McIlroy said (via Netflix's Full Swing):

"I would be a pretty miserable human being if I judged myself just on winning. As much as golfers would say that they try not to define themselves by their job or by what they do, I think it's hard for me not to define myself as trying to be one of the best golfers in the world, so I've had a great career. I feel like I'm playing just as good as I ever have, and I still feel like I've got a few more cracks at it."

Having been an active member of the PGA Tour since 2010, Rory McIlroy has come to realize that there are greater things to focus on than just winning tournaments. The Ryder Cup star has come to appreciate the relationships he's formed with his fellow competitors along the way.

In a candid moment, Rory McIlroy said:

"There's things to me in the game that are important. Yes, people are gonna remember you for your Major titles, but there's other things in the game that are important to me. The friendships that you form along the way, and we've dreamed about, yes, winning the four Majors but also winning titles that are important to us. I feel incredibly grateful that I play golf for a living. I'm not trying to lose sight of the fact of what's really important."

Rory McIlroy's admission highlights the reality that several athletes face. Despite having a stellar track record on the biggest stage of men's professional golf, the European golfer is dedicated to bettering himself on and off the course while prioritizing personal relationships.

Rory McIlroy's Career Accomplishments on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has made 259 starts on the PGA Tour since making his debut in 2010. With 228 cuts made, he has recorded 27 victories and 11 wins on international soil including four Major championships.

He also bears 11 runner-up finishes and 11 finishes in third place while having a whopping 126 finishes inside the top 10. Having been crowned the FedEx Champion in 2016, 2019 and 2022, the Northern Irishman has made $94,860,062 in official earnings.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's titles on the PGA Tour (via PGA Tour):

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2011 US Open

2012 BMW Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Honda Classic

2014 PGA Championship

2014 World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational

2014 Open Championship

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

2015 World Golf Championships - Cadillac Match Play

2016 TOUR Championship

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019 TOUR Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 PLAYERS Championship

2019 World Golf Championships - HSBC Champions

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

2021 CJ CUP

2022 RBC Canadian Open

2022 TOUR Championship

2022 CJ CUP

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2024 Wells Fargo Championship

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

