“Rory McIlroy is jealous that he wasn’t invited to join LIV”: Fans react to Ian Poulter’s recent criticism of TGL

Ian Poulter recently spoke about the new venture by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that has been making all the noise in the golfing fraternity. The TGL, which will kick off in January 2024, has garnered enough attention from top sports stars, celebrities, and businesses including ESPN which is their official broadcaster.

The Englishman criticized the venture and claimed that all these efforts are being made to keep Woods and McIlroy on the "onside" and earn "guaranteed money" through the new TMRW Sports and PGA Tour venture.

NUCLR GOLF shared the statement by Ian Poulter on X (formerly Twitter) which garnered attention from fans. One fan claimed that the Northern Irishman was jealous about not getting a chance to join the LIV Golf League and hence established a new golf league himself. He wrote:

"Rory McIlroy is jealous that he wasn’t invited to join LIV because of his classless demeanor and poor play on the links. Raise your sons to be MORE like Phil Mickelson and his Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and LESS like soy-based temper-tantrum wokester Rory McIlroy."

Another fan wrote that he would rather watch Tiger Woods play mini-golf than watch Ian Poulter play for $20 million.

Here is another fan reaction to TGL:

Ian Poulter was criticized for his comments on TGL as one fan questioned the legitimacy of the money that LIV Golf uses for their prize purse.

Fans came out in support of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL. Here are some top comments on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's a blatant fop to Tiger and Rory" - Ian Poulter criticizes the establishment of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf league in association with the PGA Tour

The English golfer Ian Poulter was one of the most shocking additions to the LIV Golf League when he decided to join in 2022. He described the move as a means to support his family and earn better for them.

However, after joining the League, he has been one of the biggest spokespersons of the breakaway series.

In a recent interview, Ian Poulter questioned how the TGL was so certain about starting in January 2024 if they did not have any upstart investments. He called the new tech-based league a gimmick to guarantee money for the famous golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Irish Independent quoted Poulter as saying:

"Will you be turning in on a Tuesday night to watch guys hitting it into a screen?, [a player asked Poulter], It's a blatant fop to Tiger and Rory to keep them onside and earn them millions of guess what "guaranteed money"'

Ian Poulter added that all the celebrities, stars, and businessmen were just trying to get associated with any sports to make profits and nothing else. He mentioned that everyone was trying to earn guaranteed profits and gave the example of Rory McIlroy investing in the Alpine team in F1, alongside Anthony Johsua and Trent Alexander, to rest his case.