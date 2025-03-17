Rory McIlroy lauded for "alpha move" on 18th hole by 1-time PGA Tour winner

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun. They played the playoff on holes 16, 17, and 18, where McIlroy had a three-shot lead going into the final 18th hole.

Ad

Despite having this three-shot lead, the Northern Irish golfer decided to take up a driver on the 18th hole. Michael S Kim, who is one of the most active golfers on X, shared a tweet and lauded McIIroy and called it an alpha move.

"Lol driver on 18 for Rory is an alpha move"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McIlroy could have gone for a safer option with three-wood as he already had a three-stroke lead. He just had to play it safe and maintain this lead over J.J. Spaun who was forced to use a driver and try for at least an eagle or a birdie.

However, both golfers bombed their drivers right off the fairway and found the right rough. They decided to go for a safe option and chipped the ball onto the fairway and eventually carded a bogey giving Rory McIlroy his second Players Championship victory.

Ad

Rory McIlroy explains the challenges of the TPC Sawgrass

The TPC Sawgrass hosts the Players Championship every year. However, the golf course is one of the most challenging in thw eorld, and no golfer ever seems to be comfortable playing on this course.

During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 Players Championship, Rory McIlroy talked about the TPC Sawgrass and the challenges it poses.

Ad

"I think you just have to be so on your game here," McIlroy said. "I think that's the main key. It's such a course on execution, and if you're not executing like 100 percent, you leave yourself in spots where it's really tough to get up and down."

Rory McIlroy with the Players Championship trophy - Source: Imagn

"I saw someone say yesterday, you can hit one ball in the water, and then the very next shot you're faced with the same shot. Mistakes can compound here pretty quickly, so you really just have to be on your game and execute as well as you can, "McIlroy said.

Ad

"I think more than any other course that we play, that's what it demands. You have to hit the ball where you're looking, and if you can do that, you can do well here."

Further, he said the golf course is visually intimidating and very demanding.

"Visually it's intimidating, if you're uncomfortable with a certain type of shot, and visually it's very demanding so it makes you uncomfortable, as well. It's one of the best tests of the year for sure," McIlroy revealed.

Rory McIlroy had an impressive start to the 2025 PGA Tour season as he has registered two wins in four starts so far and is leading the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback