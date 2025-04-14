Rory McIlroy opens up on winning the Masters after failing on 16 occasions: "It feels incredible"

This week was Rory McIlroy's 17th start at the Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman finally secured his maiden green jacket after years of attempts. The 35-year-old went head-to-head with Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff and sealed the victory with a birdie.

Rory McIlroy posted rounds of 72, 66, 66, and 73 to total 11 under par for the week. He went into the tournament with great pressure to win and secure his first Career Grand Slam.

Shortly after the conclusion of the playoff, as per tradition, McIlroy was honored with the green jacket by the 2024 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, at the Butler Cabin. The former displayed a lot of emotion while addressing the crowd after his victory. In an emotional speech, he said (via X @NUCLRGOLF):

"It feels incredible. This is my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time… I’m just absolutely honored, thrilled and so proud to call myself a Masters Champion.”

Rory McIlroy played the Masters Tournament for the first time in 2009. Not only was this the Northern Irishman's second ever start in a Major championship, but he also made the cut and tied for 20th place.

The Ryder Cup winner's first top 10 finish at the tournament was in 2014, where he tied for 8th place. Rory McIlroy went on to record four back-to-back top 10 finishes. He came close to winning on several occasions.

The 2022 edition of the Masters Tournament saw McIlroy claim a solo second-place finish. He finished three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who had a total 72-hole score of 10 under par.

Rory McIlroy shares an emotional message with his daughter

Rory McIlroy addressed the crowd at the 2025 Masters Tournament after having his green jacket placed on him. During his speech, he thanked his team and family for all their support. However, he saved the most important part of the speech for the last.

He ended by sharing a message to his daughter, Poppy, whom he shares with his wife Erica Stoll. Here's what Rory McIlroy had to say with near tears in his eyes (via X @TheMasters):

"Last but certainly not least, my family, my team, they've been on this journey with me the whole way through. They know the burden I've carried to come here every year and try and try and try again. The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy - never give up on your dreams. Never ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back. Keep working hard and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Love you."

Here's a look at the emotional moment between the McIlroys (via X @TheMasters):

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Masters Tournament helped Rory McIlroy break an 11-year major championship drought. His name will be cemented in golf history as one of the 6 players to have achieved a career Grand Slam.

