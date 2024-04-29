Rory McIlroy registers 25th PGA Tour win at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Full list of wins explored

Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday with his teammate Shane Lowry. The Irish duo beat a stacked field to take McIlroy’s 25th victory on the PGA Tour. He became the 26th golfer to claim at least 25 wins on the circuit.

It was the 34-year-old golfer’s first win since the 2023 Scottish Open in 2023. With the win, the Northern Irishman moved up to 23rd on the Tour’s all-time wins list. He shared the position with Tommy Armour, Johnny Miller and Macdonald Smith, who also have 25 victories on the Tour.

McIlroy has Henry Picard with 26 wins sitting above him on the PGA Tour winners list. It will be interesting to see if the ace golfer takes more wins this season and moves up the list.

Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour career wins

Rory McIlroy registered his first win on the PGA Tour in 2010 when he won the Quail Hollow Championship (now called the Wells Fargo Championship). The then 20-year-old shot a 62 in the final round to set a course record at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Notably, he became the first player since Tiger Woods to clinch a PGA Tour win before turning 21. He followed it up with a U.S. Open victory in 2011. The golfer now has four major championships to his name, including two PGA Championships in 2012 and 2014. However, the golfer has yet to win a Masters outing.

Listed below is the complete list of Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour wins:

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina

2022 Tour Championship

2022 RBC Canadian Open

2021 The CJ Cup at the Summit

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

2019 Tour Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 The Players Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

2016 Tour Championship

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship

2012 Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

It's pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy also has 11 international victories to his name. The golfer’s first professional win came on the European Tour when he won the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009.

Since then, he has won the UBS Hong Kong Open and Shanghai Masters in 2011, the DP World Tour Championship in 2012, the Emirates Australian Open in 2013 and the BMW PGA Championship in 2014.

He won the DP World Tour Championship again in 2015 and followed it up with an Omega Dubai Desert Classic win the same year. He won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2016 before going on a winless drought which lasted for over six years.

The Irishman ended the winless run at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2023 and defended the title early this year.