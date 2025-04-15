Rory McIlroy reveals what his 8-year-old self once said after winning the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy finally ended his 11 year long streak without any Major championship victories at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Not only did he win his 5th Major title in great fashion, but he also completed his first career Grand Slam.

Following the closing ceremony of the event, McIlroy sat down with Todd Lewis to talk about his emotional victory. In a video posted to YouTube by the Golf Channel, the latter mentioned Tiger Woods' note of congratulations to the winner.

In many interviews in the past, Rory McIlroy has claimed that Tiger Woods was the reason he had wished to pursue golf. Now, the Northern Irishman is a part of an elite club, that features the 6 golfers who have completed a career Grand Slam, one of which is Tiger Woods himself.

When asked what completing the Grand Slam meant to him, Rory McIlroy paid tribute to his younger self. Here's a look at what the 2025 Masters Tournament champion had to say (via YouTube 3:55 - 4:45):

"It's a dream come true. That was my dream. My dream was to win the 4 Major championships in golf and to be able to say I've done that - you know, I always go back to 8-year-old Rory that said that and he would be hopefully very proud of the person that he's turned into. But, I had a dream from a very young age and 've put everything into fullfilling that dream and today, I was able to do it."

Here's a look at the emotional interview between Rory McIlroy and Todd Lewis (via YouTube):

In the interview, Rory McIlroy talked about the mental struggles he had faced since 2011 and the difficulty of overcoming them. The Ryder Cup star faced immense criticism on social media for falling short on several occasions in the pasy but with his incredible performance at the 2025 Masters Tournament, the golf community praised the TGL co-founder on his resillience and skills.

Tiger Woods' message to Rory McIlroy following Masters victory

Tiger Woods has completed the career Grand Slam an astounding three times in 2000, 2005, and 2008. The 15-time Major championship winner took to his X platform shortly after Rory McIlroy holed his winning putt to welcome the PGA Tour sensation into the Grand Slam club.

Here's a look at Woods' message (via X @TigerWoods):

"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

Not only did Rory McIlroy etch his name in golf's history with the victory, but he also set another record. The Northern Irishman, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus are the only players in history to have completed the career Grand Slam and to have the won the Players Championship, which is considered to be golf's fifth Major championship.

