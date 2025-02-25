Rory McIlroy reveals insights from his now-dropped divorce in Netflix's "Full Swing"

Rory McIlroy opened up about his highly publicized divorce which was later called off. In Netflix's latest season of Full Swing's second episode titled Through Thick and Thin, the Northern Irishman sat down for a candid interaction regarding his wife Erica Stoll and their family.

Rory McIlroy announced in May of 2024 that he and his wife have decided to split up after nearly 12 years of marriage. However, a few days prior to the 2024 PGA Championship, the PGA Tour star and the former PGA of America employee decided to call off the divorce proceedings.

Rumors flooded social media stating that McIlroy's dedication to the sport had taken him away from his family and laid the grounds for divorce. In the latest episode of Full Swing, Rory McIlroy revealed that he struggled to maintain a balance between being a world-class golfer, a husband, and a father to his and Stoll's daughter, Poppy.

The TGL co-founder said (via Netflix's Full Swing):

"Sometimes I've struggled with the balance of trying to be the best golfer, trying to be the best husband or the best dad. And sometimes I get overwhelmed, and it can get all a bit too much for me...I feel incredibly grateful that I play golf for a living. I'm not trying to lose sight of the fact of what's really important. "

Rory McIlroy revealed that one of the biggest challenges that come while playing the highest level of professional golf is the difficulty of compartmentalizing things. Having been on the PGA Tour since 2010, the Ryder Cup star credits the relationships he's formed with close friends like Shane Lowry for reminding him of what's really important along the way.

The 35-year-old added:

"I see how Shane does it with a lot of ease. And sometimes you have to focus on one or the other, and he's really good at that. And I see him like a good role model for me in some ways. And yeah, I can learn a lot from him and how he handles everything in his life."

Despite the drama on social media, Rory McIlroy emphasized his renewed focus on the game of golf and his commitment to his wife Erica and their four-year-old daughter Poppy.

All you need to know about Rory McIlroy and his family

Rory McIlroy was born to Rosie McDonald and Gerry McIlroy on May 4, 1989. As the only child of the family, he looked up to his father and gained inspiration to begin golfing from him at a very young age.

Prior to Rory McIlroy meeting his now-wife Erica Stoll, he was dating Caroline Wozniacki - a professional tennis player. The Northern Irishman was engaged to the Danish athlete late in 2013. Despite all plans set for the wedding, McIlroy called off the wedding a few months later.

The next year, Rory McIlroy met Erica Stoll, and the two were engaged by the end of 2015. The couple got married in April 2017 and welcomed their daughter Poppy into the world in September 2020.

