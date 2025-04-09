Rory McIlroy reveals what must be done to win the Masters at Augusta

Rory McIlroy is preparing to tee it up at Augusta National this week in a bid to earn his maiden Masters Tournament victory. The Ryder Cup star recently spoke to Taylor Zarzour on the Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio, where he shared his plan to win the green jacket.

The host asked McIlroy about his mindset heading into the week, also mentioning his experience at the 2025 Players Championship. The Northern Irishman won the event in a playoff but was unable to get proper rest the night before due to his stress and anxiety.

Rory McIlroy stated that he used the Players Championship as a learning experience. He believes that in order to perform to the best of his abilities on the golf course, he needs to "turn off" his mind off the course.

Here's what Rory McIlroy had to say about his game plan heading into the 2025 Masters Tournament (via X @SiriusXMPGATOUR):

“I think you have to turn your mind off when you're not at the golf course. I think you’ve got to turn your mind on when you're here because it demands so much concentration and attention in what you're doing. It's almost like, yeah, you’ve got to, at the end of the day, leave your brain in your locker and go home, and then pick it up the next day when you come back. That's the analogy that I'm trying to go with this week."

McIlroy also went on to say that he aims to treat the much anticipated Masters week as just another regular week on the PGA Tour. This week will mark the TGL co-founder's 17th start in the prestigious tournament.

Rory McIlroy's Masters Record

Rory McIlroy has made 16 appearances at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament. Having made the cut in 13 events, he has posted 12 finishes inside the top-5.

The four-time Major championship winner won his last Major in 2014 at the PGA Championship by defeating Phil Mickelson by one stroke. McIlroy came very close to winning the Masters Tournament in 2022, but had to eventually settle for a solo runner's-up finish.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's track record at the Masters Tournament:

2009 - Tied for 20th place

2010 - MISSED CUT

2011 - Tied for 15th place

2012 - Tied for 40th place

2013 - Tied for 25th place

2014 - Tied for 8th place

2015 - 4th place

2016 - Tied for 10th place

2017 - Tied for 7th place

2018 - Tied for 5th place

2019 - Tied for 21st place

2020 - Tied for 5th place

2021 - MISSED CUT

2022 - 2nd Place

2023 - MISSED CUT

2024 - Tied for 22nd place

