Rory McIlroy's agent Sean O’Flaherty denies allegation of LIV Golf switch for $850 million

Reports of Rory McIlroy heading to LIV Golf on an $850 million deal emerged after his appearance at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National.

McIlroy's agent, Sean O'Flaherty, has now denied allegations of the PGA Tour player's move to Saudi-based LIV Golf. When asked about the reports, O'Flaherty told the Irish Independent:

"Fake news. Zero truth."

A CityAM report cited two of their reliable sources who believe that the deal is done for $850 million and around two percent equity in the league.

An offer worth $850 million would make McIlroy LIV Golf's biggest signing yet.

How likely is Rory McIlroy to join LIV Golf?

If McIlroy were to accept the alleged offer from LIV Golf, it is unclear how he would play in the league given the Saudi-based league is mid-season with all teams filled.

The only possibility for McIlroy to play this season at LIV Golf would be if he were to take one of the two wild-card spots that are open.

McIlroy strongly opposed LIV Golf's concept when it was conceived in 2022. But he has gradually softened his stance towards the league.

Andrew "Chubby" Chandler, McIlroy's former agent, suggested that his change in attitude could mean a possibility of him leaving the PGA Tour.

When McIlroy was asked about Chandler's words at the Cognizant Classic, he said there's a "10% chance" of him joining LIV Golf.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was seen following McIlroy around at the 2024 Masters, leading the golf community to believe that the move might be true. However, according to his post-round interview, McIlroy denied seeing Norman.

The PGA Tour star is set to play at the RBC Heritage next week. Mcllroy told The PGA Tour:

"I honestly don't know how these things get started. I've never been offered a number from LIV. I've never contemplated going to LIV... For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour and it's never been any different. I will play on the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."

