Rory McIlroy's 'iconic club toss' after his Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy made history on Sunday by becoming the sixth golfer to win the modern career Grand Slam, capping off one of the most thrilling final rounds at The Masters in years. After making the winning putt to birdie the first playoff hole against Justin Rose, McIlroy tossed his club into the air before collapsing onto his knees and crying into his hands.

ESPN and SportsCenter posted a frame-by-frame collection of Rory McIlroy's reaction after winning The Masters. The Instagram post made note of how long it had been since his last major championship victory, which came at the 2014 PGA Championship.

"10 YEARS AND 249 DAYS (fire emoji) The iconic club toss by Rory McIlroy after rounding out his career Grand Slam at the Masters," the caption on the post by ESPN and SportsCenter reads.

Rory McIlroy joined an exclusive club of players on Sunday to complete the career Grand Slam: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nickaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. Nicklaus and Woods are the only players to have won each major more than once, with both winning each major at least thrice.

This year was Rory McIlroy's 11th attempt at completing the career Grand Slam, which was by far the most by any player to accomplish the landmark achievement.

There are only two players who are close to joining the exclusive club: Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. Spieth has captured three of the four majors, only needing a victory at the PGA Championship to become the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. Spieth's best finish at the PGA Championship was solo second place in 2015.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, needs a win at the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam. Mickelson has endured an abundance of heartbreak at the U.S. Open, finishing in second place six times between 1999 and 2013.

What's next this season for Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy after winning The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy has dominated in 2025, capturing three wins on the PGA Tour and his first major title since 2014. His victory at The Masters has opened the door to potentially his first multi-major win season since 2014.

In May, McIlroy will play the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, which is a venue where he has won four times. The Ford Championship is hosted by Quail Hollow each year, and McIlroy has displayed his dominance there on many occasions, including winning the tournament in 2024.

McIlroy captured his first career PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow in 2010. The Northern Irishman will be one of the favorites heading into the second major championship of the season.

The 2025 Open Championship will be played in July in McIlroy's home country of Northern Ireland. The tournament will be held at the Royal Portrush Golf Club for the third time, having done so in 1951 and 2019.

McIlroy set the course record at Royal Portrush when he was only 16 in 2005. His 10-under-par 61 still stands. In 2019, he struggled in the first round and missed the cut as he looks to capture his second Open Championship this year.

