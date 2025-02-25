Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry confirm how they teamed up for Zurich Classic in Netflix's 'Full Swing': "Rory might be able to tell you better"

Rory McIlroy revealed the backstory to his partnership with Shane Lowry for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Netfilx's new season of Full Swing. In the second episode titled Through Thick and Thin, the Irish duo disclosed that the decision was made off the golf course.

Ad

Following the Ryder Cup, McIlroy texted Lowry asking him to come over to his house for a few drinks and lunch. After spending nearly 10 hours together, the PGA Tour sensations went through a few bottles of wine talking about their lives. Just as Lowry was about to head back home, McIlroy asked him if he'd be willing to be his playing partner for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

At the time of Netflix's filming, Shane Lowry jokingly said that Rory McIlroy's recollection of the conversation might be more reliable as he was drunk. He said (via Netflix's Full Swing):

Ad

Trending

"He might be able to tell you better, because he can hold his drink a little better than I can. Post Ryder Cup, he texted me, 'Do you want to come for lunch tomorrow?', and I'm like 'yeah'. So we went over, and he said, it was like 12 o'clock, 'A drink?' and I'm like 'yeah, why not?'. So we sat there at the bar at his house, drank a few bottles of wine. I think i left his house about ten o'clock that night in pretty bad shape. But he has said, 'why don't we play the Zurich classic together?' and I'm like, 'yeah absolutely'."

Ad

Rory McIlroy admitted that the decision was a spur-of-the-moment suggestion as he had never played the Zurich Classic of New Orleans before. Lowry was the first person McIlroy decided to ask as his playing partner Padriag Harrigton had moved to the Champions Tour.

As Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were drinking at the time of the conversation, McIlroy texted his fellow European golfer for confirmation on Christmas Day. The duo went on to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after a thrilling playoff with Chad Ramey and his teammate Martin Trainer.

Ad

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Scores

Here's a look at Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's team score for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans that earned them a slice of the $8.9 million purse and 400 FedEx Cup points (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (11 under par - 61)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 2

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Ad

Round 2 (2 under par - 70)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (8 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Ad

Round 4 (4 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Playoff (Hole 18 - par 5)

McIlroy/Lowry - 5

Ramey/Trainer - 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback