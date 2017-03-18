Rory McIlroy shares touching letter Arnold Palmer sent to him after his first major victory in 2011

In the letter, Palmer congratulates Rory on his landmark success before giving it a personal touch and sharing some valuable advice

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: Rory McIlroy speaks to the media prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

This week the entire golfing world is celebrating the life of the king, Arnold Palmer at The Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. The evnet marks the first edition of the tournament without the legend's presence after his death at the age of 87 last year.

There has been plenty of buzz about a host of star players deciding to skip the event given the significance of it but one of the biggest stars of the game, Rory McIlroy has considered it his duty to honour the life of the remarkable person that Arnold Palmer was.

He shared a framed letter that he received from Arnold in the aftermath of his first major triumph at the 2011 US Open at Congressional.

McIlroy claimed the first major title of his career in Maryland six years ago, posting 16 under par to ease to an eight-shot win.

In the letter, Palmer congratulates Rory on his landmark success before giving it a personal touch and sharing some valuable advice.

The letter reads: "Dear Rory: What a wonderful performance at Congressional! Congratulations!

"I was very impressed with the way you handled yourself throughout the tournament. Your total game - tee to green and the putting - was really solid and it looked like you were enjoying yourself in the process.

"You are now in a position where you have the opportunity to give back to the game that is making you famous and I hope, and certainly feel sure, that you will live up to that obligation in the months and years ahead. Just continue to be yourself. Don't change.

"I don't know what your playing plans will be for next season, but I hope that you will keep my tournament in mind as you are getting ready for the Masters. We would love to have you at Bay Hill."

A letter from AP after my first major. Great words of wisdom as always. Can't wait to play @APinv this week and celebrate his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/plIpZxgjtn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 14, 2017

The victory was just the start for McIlroy who has perhaps been inspired by the above words of wisdom from the King. He has gone on to add 3 more major titles to his portfolio and will look to complete the career grand slam this April by claiming the elusive green jacket at the Masters.

