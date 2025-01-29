Rory McIlroy takes a cheeky dig at $110M superstar Scottie Scheffler after his freak Christmas hand injury

Scottie Scheffler is returning to competition this week after dealing with a complicated recovery following a hand surgery in December 2024. The World No. 1 golfer had sustained a puncture wound to his right hand while making homemade ravioli during Christmas.

Having had to sit out the first three PGA Tour events of the year, Scheffler, who is worth $110 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is set to tee it up at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

His fellow competitor, Rory McIlroy took a cheeky dig at the 28-year-old during a press conference on January 28. The Northern Irishman suggested that the 13-time PGA Tour winner hire a chef. McIlroy, 35, did not hesitate to point out that Scheffler can afford a chef with his grand earnings from playing world class golf.

Trending

Here's what McIlroy had to say (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"I think he made enough money to hire a chef. Like, why are you cooking yourself? I was hoping it was going to be a bit of a more fun story than that. But, we were together in Vegas on the 17th of December and played that match with Brooks and Bryson. So, firstly, just, you know, [I was] concerned and hoped he was okay and it sounds like he is. It's good that he's teeing it up this week, but yeah, get a chef."

McIlroy couldn't hold back his laughter while making the comment. Here's a look at the interview (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Scheffler and McIlroy recently took on LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf friendly showdown. The PGA Tour golfers took home the win. Each of the two was paid $5 million in cryptocurrency for their performance in Las Vegas as the event was sponsored by Crypto.com.

Scottie Scheffler issues injury update prior to first PGA Tour start in 2025

During a press conference at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am practice round, Scottie Scheffler gave his fans an update on how he's been doing. He also revealed that ravioli was the culprit behind his injury. The glass shard had caused an unfortunate puncture wound that required surgery to remove glass fragments that remained inside his right hand.

Having missed the PGA Tour's Sentry, American Express, and Farmers Insurance Open, the 28-year-old revealed that he had been focusing on recovery and rehab over the past month. He commented (via PGA Tour):

"Feeling good, everything went well with the surgery. Body feels pretty good. Still making decisions on schedule going forward...I went back while I was sitting around kind of elevating my hand post-surgery, I was just sitting there, watched some old shots, watched some old tournaments, and I reflected a little bit...," he said.

"I tried to almost train a little bit at home to remind my brain what I was feeling over certain shots, what my hands felt like on the club, stuff like that, so I wasn’t totally checking out from golf," Scheffler added.

Fans are excited to see the World No. 1 return to competing in California this week for a slice of the grand $20 million purse and a whopping 700 FedEx Cup points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback