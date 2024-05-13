Rory McIlroy WITB: What is inside 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner's bag?

At the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy staged an amazing victory as he shot -17 under par to beat Xander Schaufelle(-12) and Byehon Hun An(-9), who finished second and third respectively. With this win, the Northern Irishman has won four Wells Fargo Championships in his career.

Let's take a look at the equipment McIlroy used to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. When it came to the all-important drivers, McIlroy used the TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft.

Similarly, McIlroy relied on TaylorMade for his Fairway Woods- TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft. For the Irons, the 35-year-old used TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts.

TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59), with Project X 6.5 shafts were the Wedges used. The Putter Rory McIlroy used was TaylorMade Spider Tour X whereas the ball used was TaylorMade TP5x.

Last but not least, the Grips used were Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter). Overall, apart from his hard work and talent, these are the equipment the TaylorMade sponsored athlete used to win.

Rory McIlroy feels confident ahead of the PGA Championship

If anything, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship has given Rory McIlroy the much-needed confidence ahead of the PGA Championship that is set to start on May 16. This upcoming tournament will be very important for McIlroy because the last time he won a major was in 2014, when he won the PGA Championship that year.

After his victory at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy mentioned that he has a lot of golf to play at the PGA Championship. He also acknowledged that there are a lot of good players he will have to beat at the tournament. The Northern Irishman said:

"Going to a venue next week where I've won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little, but I've got a lot golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat next week."

Further, McIlroy added that he was feeling good about himself ahead of the Major next year. He said:

"Going into the next Major of the year feeling really good about myself."

Given Rory McIlroy won at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, he will have all the momentum heading into the 2024 PGA Championship. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the event.