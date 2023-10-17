Golfer Rory McIlroy, alongside football star Trent Alexander‑Arnold, boxer Anthony Joshua, footballer Juan Mata, and tennis pro Alexander Zverev have joined forces as co-investors. They are investing £164 million in Alpine, a Formula 1 team.

They joined the team as a part of Otro, which includes actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, along with sports icon Michael B Jordan.

Otro acquired a 24 percent stake in Alpine earlier this year and has now welcomed new investors in the form of several different sports stars. World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy is also a part of the deal and is excited to join the venture. Speaking via F1, he said:

“Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1. Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

The new investment indicates that this is not only a good move for all involved but also takes into consideration the growing popularity of the sport, which makes it an attractive proposition. When Otro acquired a 24 percent stake in Alpine, the team was valued at an impressive $900m.

Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, and other sports stars invest in Alpine's Formula 1 team

Alongside Rory McIlroy, several other players have decided to join hands in this venture. Alexander-Arnold particularly felt that F1 and Alpine is a strong combination and made the investment based on the success of the sport.

“I am delighted to lead an investor group investing in Alpine F1,” he said. “The opportunity is very exciting. F1 is growing massively worldwide and I look forward to contributing to that growth. The sport brings together teamwork, pinpoint accuracy, and innovation in a pressure-filled environment. These are aspects of my game we have in common.”

The stars who have invested in the sport will also prove to be a key part of the commercial strategy of Alpine. They will not only be attending races but will also be a part of increasing fan bases and attendance at sports arenas. Needless to say, the investment is one that is looked forward to by many fans all over the world.