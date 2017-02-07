Royal Calcutta Golf Club to see two National Final Qualifiers for MercedesTrophy 2017

The Kolkata leg is expected to see more than 212 golfers participate.

by Press Release Preview 07 Feb 2017, 15:29 IST

Mercedes-Benz India is set to bring its annual Golf tournament to the world’s second oldest Golf course, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC), when the eighth leg of the MercedesTrophy 2017 arrives in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 8th. The two-day leg coming after the seventh Chennai leg will see four city golfers (two from each day) make it to the National Finals to be held at Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort from March 15-17, 2017.

The MercedesTrophy tournament is in its 17th edition in India and will feature 25 days of qualifiers in all engaging about 2500 golfers, making it the largest participative golf tournament in the country.

Globally, MercedesTrophy 2017 bears witness to the participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 50 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The tournament so far has seen qualification of 18 golfers from the seven legs held in Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Chennai respectively.

The 41 winners from the qualifying rounds being held in 12 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Gurgaon & New Delhi, will then compete at the National Finals at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15th March – 17th March, 2017.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017, to compete against country-specific edition winners from all over the world.

The format of play will be Double Peoria with the Chennai amateurs vying for one coveted spot at the National Final. The unique format of adjusting handicaps of the players each day enables more golfers to have a chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

One winner will travel to the British Open Championship and will get a chance to play the Royal Birkdale Championship course the day following the tournament.

The ‘Best Maintained Car’ winners will compete for a wild card entry to the India National Final.

In order to introduce beginners to the game, Mercedes-Benz will host golf clinics at each round of the tournament, which will be conducted by instructors from the legendary David Leadbetter Golf Academy