Anthony Kim shares cryptic message amid T47 finish at LIV Golf Singapore

A day after tying for 47th place at LIV Golf Singapore, Anthony Kim took to his Instagram story to post a cryptic message. The motive behind the 39-year-old's Instagram story remains unclear.

"Just remember... some people can't support you publicly because of how they talk about you in private," the quote Kim shared read.

Anthony Kim's Instagram story on Monday

"Know who UR people R," Kim wrote in the caption,

He finished with a score of five over par for the three rounds.

Kim re-entered the professional golf world in 2024 after more than a decade away from professional events. The three-time PGA Tour winner had been sidelined in the early 2010s due to injuries and had been away from the game for years.

In his first year since joining LIV Golf, Kim has struggled in most events. Kim's first event upon his return to professional golf was last year's LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in early March.

Kim finished the tournament in last place, recording a score of 16 over par after three rounds. He finished 11 shots behind Hudson Swafford, who finished second-to-last.

Kim at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 (via Getty)

Kim played better at the following week's LIV Golf Hong Kong. Kim finished solo 50th out of the 54-player field. He shot three over par for the three-round tournament, which included a final-round five-under-par 65. Kim finished the tournament five shots ahead of Phil Mickelson.

His best LIV Golf finish came in August of last year when he came in solo 36th place at LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia. Kim finished the tournament at six under par, 13 shots behind winner Brooks Koepka, who beat Jon Rahm in a playoff. He finished ahead of some of LIV Golf's biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson and Ian Poutler. Kim shot a five-under-par 65 in the final round.

Kim's 2025 LIV Golf Schedule

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One - Source: Getty

Kim is scheduled to play in nine more LIV Golf events this year, with the next one in April. He'll be playing in LIV Golf Miami from April 5-7 and then at LIV Golf Mexico at the end of the month.

In May, he's scheduled to play in LIV Golf Korea and in June he's scheduled to play in LIV Golf DC and LIV Golf Dallas. He's also scheduled to play in LIV Golf Andalucia and LIV Golf United Kingdom. In August, he's scheduled to play in LIV Golf Chicago and LIV Golf Indianapolis.

