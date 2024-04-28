How is Rachel Uchitel connected to Tiger Woods? Exploring their relationship

Tiger Woods was suspected of having relationships with several women. One was Rachel Uchitel (45) when he was already married to Elin Nordegren. The charges prompted the golf professional to get therapy for sex addiction, and the controversy wrecked his six-year married life, according to US Magazine.

Uchitel started working as director of V.I.P. operations at an outpost of Tao, a famous New York club, after her fiance was killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks. The revelation of Uchitel's affair with Tiger Woods, who was already married, made headlines.

Diva Moms' Mom Moguls Breakfast (Image via Getty)

Uchitel signed an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) of more than 30 pages which forbade her from discussing the affair with anyone, according to New York Times. Gloria Allred, a well-known Hollywood lawyer, represented her.

In exchange for her silence, Uchitel said she received $5 million and an assurance of $1 million yearly for the next three years.

Dramatic revelation of Tiger Woods' affair

In 2019, she admitted to being questioned about her connection with Tiger Woods for the HBO documentary "Tiger". Uchitel said to the New York Times:

“I wanted for once to be the one to narrate my story.”

Uchitel is now ready to give it all up after being unable to stand up for herself against repeated allegations in the media and websites. Uchitel filed for bankruptcy after spending the $2 million that she received from the agreement.

Numerous reports claimed that Tiger Woods was in love with Uchitel. He also told her that he would divorce his wife and was eager to leave Elin and his children to be with her, according to an insider. Per an email received by In Touch Weekly, Woods said:

"I know it's brutal on you that you can't be with me all the time. I get it. It f***ing kills me. too. I finally found someone I can connect with, someone I have never found. Not even at home. You want someone to witness your life."

Uchitel replied that she didn't feel like discussing the relationship by email. Woods replied to her by saying:

" You don't have to answer that e-mail. I just wanted you to know what's going on inside me."

This was before Woods and Uchitel's argument after which the former stated:

" I don't know if this is going to work."

Uchitel realized she "got wrapped up" in Woods' attention and was subjected to "low self-esteem" due to previous "trauma." In 2010, she studied the concept of love and started to see indicators of it in previous relationships she had on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.