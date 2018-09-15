Ryder Cup 2018: Philately and Golf

The Ryder Cup is a biennial men's Golf Competition played in even-numbered years between 12 member teams from Europe & United States of America. It consists of five match-play sessions spread over three days. The venue alternates between Europe and the USA.

The 42nd Ryder Cup matches will be played in France from 28th to 30th of September 2018. The venue is Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a suburb located in the south west of Paris.

This will be the second Ryder Cup to be held in continental Europe, after the 1997 event, which was held in Spain. Thomas Bjorn will captain Europe and the US team will be led by Jim Furyk.

The US team consists of top eight players in the points rankings and four players are captains' picks. The European team comprises top four players from the European points lists, four leading players from the World Points list and four wild cards.

Stamps on 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

Stamp issued by France on 2018 Ryder Cup

The French Postal Service La Poste has issued a stamp on 2018 Ryder Cup to be held in France.

The Stamps were released in the presence of the French Minister of Sports.

Stamps on 32nd Ryder Cup held in 1997 at Spain

Miniature Sheet from Isle of Man to commemorate the event.

This was the first time the event was held in Continental Europe. The 32nd Ryder Cup (1997) was played from 26-28 Sep 1997. Europe won the event in 1997 and retained the Cup. Steve Ballesteros captained Europe and Tom Kite led the USA team.

Isle of Man issued a miniature sheet on 29 May 1997, showing Maps of Spain, Great Britain and the USA along with a Golf ball. The 1997 edition was played in Sotogrande, Spain at the Valderrama Golf Club. This was a limited edition Commemorative miniature sheet issued to commemorate the prestigious Ryder Cup.

Miniature Sheet Issued by Isle of Man on 1997 Ryder Cup

Stamps on 36th Ryder Cup held in 2006 in Ireland

The 2006 edition was played in Ireland at Palmer Course of the K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, West of Dublin. This was the first time the event was played in Ireland. The 36th Ryder Cup (2006) was played from 22-24 Sep 2006. Europe won the event. Ian Harold Woosnam, a Welsh Professional Golfer, captained Europe and Thomas (Tom) Edward Lehmann led the US team

Ireland issued a beautiful set of stamps to commemorate this edition of Ryder Cup. The stamps give a view of the course, showing a Golf Ball and the Ryder Cup 2006 logo.

Stamps issued by Ireland on Ryder Cup 2006

The Postal Services in Europe may bring out stamps before the start of 2018 Ryder Cup.