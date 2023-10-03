Ryder Cup equipment lineup: A comprehensive look at the drivers and putters 

The Ryder Cup unfolded over the weekend with much excitement. Team Europe showcased remarkable dominance in this year's edition, leaving a few American players struggling and even benched. The sheer talent and cohesion on the European side proved too much for the American team, resulting in yet another impressive home victory in the prestigious Cup.

In this year's Ryder Cup, golf gear was spotlighted with driver and putter changes. Let's dive right into the gear buzz from the tournament:

Scottie Scheffler's Putter Shuffle

Image of Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler aimed to fix his putting woes at the Cup. He went back to an old putter, the Scotty Cameron Super Rat 1 and added a bigger SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0 grip. With input from putting coach Phil Kenyon, Scheffler also adjusted his grip to align better with his forearms. The goal? To reduce wrist movement and regain putting confidence.

Brooks Koepka's Driver Surprise

Image of Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka, usually with Srixon, shocked everyone by switching to a TaylorMade SIM2 driver right before the Cup. Despite his contractual ties, Koepka had a history with TaylorMade drivers. He even tested an older TaylorMade M5 driver before using the ZX5 LS MKII. The move raised eyebrows and hinted at Koepka's pursuit of the perfect driver.

Collin Morikawa's Putter Shaft Fix

Image of Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa sought to fix his inconsistent putting. Instead of changing putters, he stuck with his TaylorMade TP Soto (L-Neck) and looked at the shaft. The carbon putter shaft was causing issues, making the putter head feel too light. Collaborating with Mitsubishi Chemical, Morikawa got a custom Diamana prototype putter shaft that was lighter and improved his stroke consistency.

Justin Rose's Putting Mastery

Image of Justin Rose

Justin Rose showcased remarkable putting skills, leading in Strokes Gained: Putting at the Ryder Cup. His Axis1 Rose putter, adopted in 2019, played a significant role. Rose's consistent success with his putter over the years, including leading long-range putts during the 2023 season, silenced doubts about his Ryder Cup spot.

Europe Wins Back Ryder Cup in Rome

Europe has won back the Ryder Cup from the USA in Rome. They secured the 14.5 points needed to win, with victories from Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy was emotional after his win, and Patrick Cantlay faced taunts for not wearing a Team USA cap. The final score was 16.5-11.5, confirming Europe's victory.