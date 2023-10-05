Ryder Cup Europe release statement after a fire erupted at Marco Simone 

Just four days after the 2023 Ryder Cup ended, the venue that hosted it, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, is back in the news due to a fire breaking out at the venue.

Ryder Cup Europe released a statement saying that a fire had broken out in one of the facilities at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to the statement, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon in one of the temporary three-story hospitality stands to the right of the first fairway for the Ryder Cup.

It was so intense that it required the presence of five firefighting crews. Experts arrived on the scene around 5:00 p.m. local time. Videos posted on social media show large plumes of smoke and flames billowing from the stricken structure.

According to Sky Sports and Golfweek, access roads to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club were closed. Residents in the area were warned of the risk of unbreathable air and asked to keep their windows closed.

Officials said more than 270,000 fans visited the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club during Ryder Cup week, including 50,000 on the three days of actual competition.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club hosted a few interesting Ryder Cup moments this month

The 2023 Ryder Cup was the first to be held in Italy and the third to be held in continental Europe. It was also the 13th triumph for the European team, 16th including Great Britain's victories (before 1979).

The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was the scene of several interesting events, including a Ryder Cup record. It was the biggest win for a match, won by Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland over Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in foursomes on Saturday (9&7).

Europe's four unbeaten victories in Friday morning's foursomes were also unprecedented. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Aberg and Hovland, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Sheffler and Sam Burns, Max Homa and Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The American team notably did not win a single match on Friday. In addition to the four losses in the morning, there were three ties and one loss in the afternoon.

The three draws were also remarkable, but on the side of the Europeans. Hovland and Hatton, as well as Rahm and Hojgaard, and Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose all reached the 18th hole to lose their matches. However, in all three cases they had the opportunity to make the tying putt, and they all made it.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick denied the Americans any chance of victory on the day, beating Morikawa and Schauffele 5&3.