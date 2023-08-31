The American team will be defending their status as the Ryder Cup champions in less than a month at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy. It is an event with a tremendous history and tradition, and the venues play a very important role in its success.

It is not for nothing that the courses that will host the Ryder Cup are announced more than a decade in advance. In fact, most of the facilities that will host this event are already defined until 2037.

The exception is the venues for the 2031 and 2035 editions, both in Europe. To date, it is said that the first one could be held in Catalunya, Spain, but there is still no certainty. There is no information about where the event is expected to be held in 2035.

Let's take a look at these already known venues:

Ryder Cup future venues explored

The group in question is made up of venues of the highest standard, which have hosted major events in the past. One of them will be repeating as home to the Ryder Cup:

#1 Bethpage State Park (Black Course)

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup will be played on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, New York. It is one of the venues noted as "one of the most beautiful in the world" by the PGA in its 2015 list.

The course was founded in 1936, currently has 7,426 yards and is par 70. It has hosted three editions of major tournaments: the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009, and the PGA Championship in 2019. In 2012 and 2016, it hosted The Barclays Tournament.

#2 Golf Course at Adare Manor

Adare Manor is a resort located in County Limerick, Ireland. The resort has a world-class golf course, where the 2027 edition of the Ryder Cup will be played.

The course was designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1995 and redesigned by Tom Fazio in 2015. Two editions of the Irish Open were played there (2007 and 2008), in addition to a local Pro-Am tournament, sponsored by the owner of the resort, J.P. McManus.

#3 Hazeltine National Golf Club

The Ryder Cup will return in 2029 to the United States and will be based at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. It is a facility that already hosted this important event on a previous occasion (2016). In fact, Hazeltine is the first American course in history to held the Ryder Cup for a second time.

Founded in 1962, it is 7,674 yards and is par 72. Hazeltine National has a long history of hosting top-class tournaments, including the 1970 and 1991 U.S. Open, the 1966 and 1977 U.S. Women's Open, the 2002 and 2009 PGA Championship, and the Women's PGA Championship in 2019. Other senior and amateur tournaments have also been played there.

#4 The Olympic Club

The Ryder Cup is expected to come to San Francisco, California, in 2035, as that year's edition will be played at The Olympic Club. This is one of the most historic courses in the United States, with a long tradition of hosting top-level events.

The club was founded in 1860 and currently has three courses. The one destined to receive tournaments is the 7,060 yards, par 71, Lake Course.

This course has hosted six majors, five editions of the U.S. Open (1955, 66, 87, 98 and 2012) and the U.S. Women's Open in 2021. However, 2033 will be its first Ryder Cup experience.

#5 Congressional Country Club

The tournament will travel to Europe in 2035 and, on its return to the United States in 2037, will come to Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. It was founded in 1924 and has two magnificent courses: the Blue Course and the Gold Course.

The Blue Course, where the tournaments are played, has 7,574 yards and is par 72 (although it has also been par 70 and par 71 in certain tournaments). Three editions of the U.S. Open (1964, 97 and 2011), one of the PGA Championship (1976) and one of the Women's PGA Championship (2022) have been played there.