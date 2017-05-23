S.S.P Chawrasia eyes BMW championship

S.S.P Chawrasia wants to bag the BMW Championship to qualify for the U.S. Open

by Golfication News 23 May 2017, 14:13 IST

S.S.P Chawrasia recently won the Indian Open golf title

S.S.P. Chawrasia feels that the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, England, will be his best chance to qualify for the US Open Championship.

Chawrasia, who has never played in a Masters event before, will be playing the U.S. Open qualifiers on May 29 in England after competing in the BMW PGA Championship May 25-28 at Wentworth Club, England.

"In the U.S. Open qualifiers, I will try and qualify from England. There will be 10-12 spots up for grabs. A hundred players will play. If I can be in the top 10-plus tie, I will qualify for the US Open for the first time," Chawrasia said.

"I am in the best form of my life,” he added. “I am in the right head space at the moment, so I have a good chance of making the cut.”

Chawrasia and S. Chikkarangappa, who were paired together for the GolfSixes event in England, lost to Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood in the opening match.

"The format in England was alternate shot. It was a six-hole event three times so that it is 18 holes at the end," Chawrasia explained.

"It was a very interesting format and felt passionate, too, carrying the national flag," he concluded.