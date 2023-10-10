Sahith Theegala net worth: 2023 Fortinet Championship hero’s career earnings explored

Sahith Theegala is regarded as one of the best young players in world golf. His growth in recent years has been exponential, and his recent victory at the Fortinet Championship is the best expression of that. So are his earnings, which have already reached eight figures.

In just three years as a professional, Sahith Theegala has earned $10,600,000. More than two-thirds of this amount was earned in the 2022–23 season, which was the most significant step in Theegala's career to date.

Sahith Theegala began his professional career in 2020 after graduating from Pepperdine University. He started on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he played 11 tournaments, making eight cuts and posting three top 10s. He earned $103,000 for his efforts.

That short stint was enough for Sahith Theegala to finish in the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, where he has not returned since.

Theegala had made his PGA Tour debut at the 2017 Genesis Open (as an amateur), but his official membership was earned for the 2021–22 season.

In his first full season on the main U.S. circuit, Theegala banked $3.13 million, the product of 26 cuts made in 32 events played.

He finished the season with one runner-up finish and four other top-10s. His most lucrative result was a tie for second at the Travelers Championship, which earned him $738,700.

Other financially interesting results included the WM Phoenix Open (T3, $434,600) and the FedEx St. Jude Championship (T13, $260,892).

How has the 2022–23 season been for Sahith Theegala?

Sahith Theegala (Image via Getty).

The PGA Tour's return to a calendar-year schedule has resulted in a longer 2022–23 season and the birth of the FedEx Cup Fall. It has also been the ultimate breakout season for Sahith Theegala.

The rising star has banked $7.17 million after 25 overcuts in 29 tournaments. Theegala has finished in the top 10 eight times and in the top 25 five times.

Theegala entered the winner's circle on the PGA Tour when he won the Fortinet Championship in September. Logically, this was his biggest payday of the season ($1,512,000).

Excluding his win, Theegala had 13 results that earned him more than $100,000. Four of those were for more than $500,000: RBC Heritage ($772,000), The Masters ($522,000), The Genesis Invitational ($700,000), and the RSM Classic ($612,000).

Adding to Theegala's net worth are his sponsorships, of which he currently has several. As far as it's known, the young American is sponsored by golf equipment company PING, consulting firm Korn Ferry, and technology giants UKG and Adobe.

Thanks to his performance this season, especially his top-50 FedEx Cup finish and victory in Napa Valley, Theegala will have plenty of opportunities to increase his earnings in 2024.

To name a few, Theegala will have a spot in the field at every signature event this season. He is also guaranteed a spot in the PGA Championship and has a very good chance of earning an exemption into the other three majors.