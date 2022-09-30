Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Day 1 standings, Day 2 tee times, results, and more

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 kicked off yesterday (September 29) at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Fresh after the Presidents Cup, the event marks the restart of the PGA Tour.

Round 1 of the championship officially kicked off yesterday morning with plenty of golfers making an appearance.

Defending champion Sam Burns played well in the first round but still trails a couple of leaders after the 18th hole. The World No. 12 posted a 2-under, a round of 70, and is tied for the 25th spot after Round 1. He has a huge scope for improvement in the next three rounds. Burns said about his performance:

“Just couldn’t really get much going out there. The golf course was playing pretty difficult, but overall not a bad round.”

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Day 1 Standings

Several golfers were in top form on Day 1 of the Championship, with Davis Riley and Will Gordon tied for 1st spot after round 1, shooting a 6-under 66.

Riley has had a spectacular rookie season so far and does not want to allow the building pressure to affect his game. Speaking about his game plan, he said:

"I just have to take it day-by-day and treat it like every other tournament. It’s easy to put that added pressure on yourself but I just think that hinders you from playing your best golf. I’m going to take it day by day and continue the stress-free golf that I played today."

Davis Riley Tracker @riley_tracker What a beautiful scorecard! Off again tomorrow morning at 7:55am CT What a beautiful scorecard! Off again tomorrow morning at 7:55am CT https://t.co/fPCRE9K5ON

Seven players, including Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa, went 1-0-1 in his Presidents Cup debut last week. He shot a 5 under 67. Other players in this group include Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, and Trevor Cone.

Four players are tied up at 4-under 68, including Nick Taylor, SH Kim, Kevin Roy and Russell Knox. Meanwhile, all golfers are expected to post low scores on Friday (September 30) to move into the next round. On Sunday evening (October 2), one golfer will take the title along with $1.422 million prize money.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Second Round tee times

(All times ET)

1st hole

8:00 a.m. Martin Trainer, David Lipsky, Callum Tarren

8:11 a.m. Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Austin Smotherman

8:22 a.m. Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

8:33 a.m. Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson

8:44 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo

8:55 a.m. William McGirt, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

9:06 a.m. Austin Cook, Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander

9:17 a.m. Harry Higgs, MJ Daffue, Harrison Endycott

9:28 a.m. Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harry Hall

9:39 a.m. Michael Gligic, Zecheng Dou, Erik Barnes

9:50 a.m. Eric Cole, Tano Goya, Sam Murphy

10:01 a.m. Dylan Wu, Paul Haley II, Brice Wilkinson

12:55 p.m. Cody Gribble, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

1:06 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Vaughn Taylor, Matthias Schwab

1:17 p.m. Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy, Kramer Hickok

1:28 p.m. J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen

1:39 p.m. Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland

1:50 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

2:01 p.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Aaron Rai

2:12 p.m. Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

2:23 p.m. Anders Albertson, Brandon Matthews, Ben Silverman

2:34 p.m. Sam Stevens, Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

2:45 p.m. Kevin Yu, Matti Schmid, S.H. Kim

2:56 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Kevin Roy, Joseph Hanko

10th hole

8:00 a.m. Ben Martin, Wyndham Clark, Zac Blair

8:11 a.m. Nate Lashley, David Lingmerth, Lee Hodges

8:22 a.m. Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Svensson

8:33 a.m. Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:44 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Sahith Theegala

8:55 a.m. Peter Malnati, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

9:06 a.m. Ryan Armour, Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard

9:17 a.m. Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud, John Huh

9:28 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan

9:39 a.m. Will Gordon, Thomas Detry, Trevor Cone

9:50 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Quade Cummins

10:01 a.m. Robby Shelton, Davis Thompson, Jackson Suber

12:55 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore

1:06 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Adam Schenk, Hayden Buckley

1:17 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley

1:28 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman, Ricky Werenski

1:39 p.m. Chez Reavie, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

1:50 p.m. Robert Streb, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd

2:01 p.m. Adam Long, Nick Watney, Stephan Jaeger

2:12 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

2:23 p.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer

2:34 p.m. Scott Harrington, Nicholas Lindheim, Tyson Alexander

2:45 p.m. Ben Griffin, Philip Knowles, Alejandro Tosti

2:56 p.m. Dean Burmester, Brent Grant, Wilson Furr

