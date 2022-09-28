Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Tee times, location, schedule, and more 

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour season moves on to its second event, the Sanderson Farms Championship. The event is already underway with its practice sessions and the competition will kick off on September 29 and conclude on October 2. It is being held at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup, defending champion Sam Burns will now turn his attention to defending his title. He is joined by two more Presidents Cup players, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Sebastian Munoz from the International Team.

Most golf tournaments have increased the prize money purse and the Sanderson Farms Championship is no exception. It has increased the prize money to $7.9 million as compared to $7 million last year.

The winner of the championship will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.422 million cut of the $7.9 million purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 First round tee times

With the golf action starting tomorrow, let’s take a look at the tee times for Round 1 of the Championship.

1st hole

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore

8:11 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Adam Schenk, Hayden Buckley

8:22 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley

8:33 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman, Ricky Werenski

8:44 a.m. Chez Reavie, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

8:55 a.m. Robert Streb, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd

9:06 a.m. Adam Long, Nick Watney, Stephan Jaeger

9:17 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:28 a.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer

9:39 a.m. Scott Harrington, Nicholas Lindheim, Tyson Alexander

9:50 a.m. Ben Griffin, Philip Knowles, Alejandro Tosti

10:01 a.m. Dean Burmester, Brent Grant, Wilson Furr

12:55 p.m. Ben Martin, Wyndham Clark, Zac Blair

1:06 p.m. Nate Lashley, David Lingmerth, Lee Hodges

1:17 p.m. Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Svensson

1:28 p.m. Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:39 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Sahith Theegala

1:50 p.m. Peter Malnati, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

2:01 p.m. Ryan Armour, Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard

2:12 p.m. Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud, John Huh

2:23 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan

2:34 p.m. Will Gordon, Thomas Detry, Trevor Cone

2:45 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Quade Cummins

2:56 p.m. Robby Shelton, Davis Thompson, Jackson Suber

10th hole

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m. Cody Gribble, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

8:11 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Vaughn Taylor, Matthias Schwab

8:22 a.m. Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy, Kramer Hickok

8:33 a.m. J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen

8:44 a.m. Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland

8:55 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

9:06 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Aaron Rai

9:17 a.m. Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

9:28 a.m. Anders Albertson, Brandon Matthews, Ben Silverman

9:39 a.m. Sam Stevens, Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

9:50 a.m. Kevin Yu, Matti Schmid, S.H. Kim

10:01 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Kevin Roy, Joseph Hanko

12:55 p.m. Martin Trainer, David Lipsky, Callum Tarren

1:06 p.m. Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Austin Smotherman

1:17 p.m. Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

1:28 p.m. Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson

1:39 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo

1:50 p.m. William McGirt, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

2:01 p.m. Austin Cook, Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander

2:12 p.m. Harry Higgs, MJ Daffue, Harrison Endycott

2:23 p.m. Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harry Hall

2:34 p.m. Michael Gligic, Zecheng Dou, Erik Barnes

2:45 p.m. Eric Cole, Tano Goya, Sam Murphy

2:56 p.m. Dylan Wu, Paul Haley II, Brice Wilkinson

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championships 2022?

The Golf Channel will provide exclusive streaming of the event with a three-hour telecast of all four rounds. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 29: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 30: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 1: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 2: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Fans can also watch the event online through the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and NBCSports.com.

