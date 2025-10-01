Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship will begin on Thursday, October 2 and will feature 132 players in action. While many notable names are missing at the FedEx Cup Fall event, the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee and defending champion Kevin Yu are in the field.
As per Sportsline, Bhatia is the favorite to win the Sanderson Farms Championship at +2000. The World No. 34 is the highest ranked player in this week's field and is playing for the first time since the Procore Championship.
The two-time PGA Tour champion has made some decent finishes recently, including a T13 finish at the Tour Championship. Defending champion Kevin Yu is also among the favorites at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He had a couple of top-5 finishes this year but has missed three cuts in his last four starts.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:
- Akshay Bhatia: +2000
- Kevin Yu: +2500
- Davis Thompson: +2500
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +2700
- Rasmus Højgaard: +2700
- Min Woo Lee: +2700
- J.T. Poston: +3000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +3500
- Rico Hoey: +3500
- Alex Smalley: +3500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +3500
- Emiliano Grillo: +4000
- Keith Mitchell: +4000
- Matt Wallace: +4000
- Luke Clanton: +4000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +4000
- Max Homa: +4500
- Sam Stevens: +4500
- Thorbjørn Olesen: +4500
- Cameron Champ: +4500
- Beau Hossler: +5000
- Garrick Higgo: +5000
- Mark Hubbard: +5000
- Stephan Jaeger: +5000
- Vince Whaley: +5500
- Patrick Fishburn: +5500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +6000
- Jesper Svensson: +6000
- Byeong Hun An: +6000
- Niklas Norgaard: +6000
- Doug Ghim: +6000
- Pierceson Coody: +6500
- Taylor Moore: +6500
- Sami Valimaki: +7000
- Matti Schmid: +7000
- Victor Perez: +7500
- Ricky Castillo: +7500
- Matt Kuchar: +7500
- Tom Kim: +8000
- Lee Hodges: +8000
- Isaiah Salinda: +8000
- Eric Cole: +8000
- Hayden Springer: +8000
- Kevin Roy: +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +8000
- Erik van Rooyen: +8000
- Patrick Rodgers: +8000
- Mac Meissner: +8000
- Seamus Power: +8000
- Taylor Montgomery: +8000
- Takumi Kanaya: +8000
- Joseph Bramlett: +8000
- Andrew Putnam: +10000
- Chad Ramey: +10000
- Joel Dahmen: +10000
- Steven Fisk: +10000
- Thriston Lawrence: +10000
- Antoine Rozner: +10000
- Henrik Norlander: +10000
- Thomas Rosenmueller: +10000
- Max McGreevy: +10000
- Lanto Griffin: +10000
- Kris Ventura: +12500
- Harry Higgs: +12500
- Chandler Phillips: +12500
- Luke List: +12500
- Sam Ryder: +12500
- David Skinns: +12500
- Ben Kohles: +12500
- Carson Young: +12500
- Quade Cummins: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Davis Riley: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Greyson Sigg: +15000
- Trevor Cone: +17500
- Michael La Sasso: +17500
- David Lipsky: +17500
- Noah Goodwin: +17500
- Chan Kim: +17500
- Tom Hoge: +17500
- Brandt Snedeker: +20000
- Matteo Manassero: +20000
- Ben Silverman: +20000
- Adam Svensson: +22500
- Trey Mullinax: +22500
- Justin Lower: +22500
- Jeremy Paul: +22500
- Jackson Suber: +22500