Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The Sanderson Farms Championship will begin on Thursday, October 2 and will feature 132 players in action. While many notable names are missing at the FedEx Cup Fall event, the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee and defending champion Kevin Yu are in the field.

As per Sportsline, Bhatia is the favorite to win the Sanderson Farms Championship at +2000. The World No. 34 is the highest ranked player in this week's field and is playing for the first time since the Procore Championship.

The two-time PGA Tour champion has made some decent finishes recently, including a T13 finish at the Tour Championship. Defending champion Kevin Yu is also among the favorites at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He had a couple of top-5 finishes this year but has missed three cuts in his last four starts.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:

Akshay Bhatia: +2000

Kevin Yu: +2500

Davis Thompson: +2500

Michael Thorbjornsen: +2700

Rasmus Højgaard: +2700

Min Woo Lee: +2700

J.T. Poston: +3000

Nicolai Højgaard: +3500

Rico Hoey: +3500

Alex Smalley: +3500

Mackenzie Hughes: +3500

Emiliano Grillo: +4000

Keith Mitchell: +4000

Matt Wallace: +4000

Luke Clanton: +4000

Jacob Bridgeman: +4000

Max Homa: +4500

Sam Stevens: +4500

Thorbjørn Olesen: +4500

Cameron Champ: +4500

Beau Hossler: +5000

Garrick Higgo: +5000

Mark Hubbard: +5000

Stephan Jaeger: +5000

Vince Whaley: +5500

Patrick Fishburn: +5500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +6000

Jesper Svensson: +6000

Byeong Hun An: +6000

Niklas Norgaard: +6000

Doug Ghim: +6000

Pierceson Coody: +6500

Taylor Moore: +6500

Sami Valimaki: +7000

Matti Schmid: +7000

Victor Perez: +7500

Ricky Castillo: +7500

Matt Kuchar: +7500

Tom Kim: +8000

Lee Hodges: +8000

Isaiah Salinda: +8000

Eric Cole: +8000

Hayden Springer: +8000

Kevin Roy: +8000

Ryo Hisatsune: +8000

Erik van Rooyen: +8000

Patrick Rodgers: +8000

Mac Meissner: +8000

Seamus Power: +8000

Taylor Montgomery: +8000

Takumi Kanaya: +8000

Joseph Bramlett: +8000

Andrew Putnam: +10000

Chad Ramey: +10000

Joel Dahmen: +10000

Steven Fisk: +10000

Thriston Lawrence: +10000

Antoine Rozner: +10000

Henrik Norlander: +10000

Thomas Rosenmueller: +10000

Max McGreevy: +10000

Lanto Griffin: +10000

Kris Ventura: +12500

Harry Higgs: +12500

Chandler Phillips: +12500

Luke List: +12500

Sam Ryder: +12500

David Skinns: +12500

Ben Kohles: +12500

Carson Young: +12500

Quade Cummins: +15000

Adam Schenk: +15000

Davis Riley: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Greyson Sigg: +15000

Trevor Cone: +17500

Michael La Sasso: +17500

David Lipsky: +17500

Noah Goodwin: +17500

Chan Kim: +17500

Tom Hoge: +17500

Brandt Snedeker: +20000

Matteo Manassero: +20000

Ben Silverman: +20000

Adam Svensson: +22500

Trey Mullinax: +22500

Justin Lower: +22500

Jeremy Paul: +22500

Jackson Suber: +22500

