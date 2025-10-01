Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:33 GMT
Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Sanderson Farms Championship will begin on Thursday, October 2 and will feature 132 players in action. While many notable names are missing at the FedEx Cup Fall event, the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Min Woo Lee and defending champion Kevin Yu are in the field.

As per Sportsline, Bhatia is the favorite to win the Sanderson Farms Championship at +2000. The World No. 34 is the highest ranked player in this week's field and is playing for the first time since the Procore Championship.

The two-time PGA Tour champion has made some decent finishes recently, including a T13 finish at the Tour Championship. Defending champion Kevin Yu is also among the favorites at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He had a couple of top-5 finishes this year but has missed three cuts in his last four starts.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025:

  • Akshay Bhatia: +2000
  • Kevin Yu: +2500
  • Davis Thompson: +2500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen: +2700
  • Rasmus Højgaard: +2700
  • Min Woo Lee: +2700
  • J.T. Poston: +3000
  • Nicolai Højgaard: +3500
  • Rico Hoey: +3500
  • Alex Smalley: +3500
  • Mackenzie Hughes: +3500
  • Emiliano Grillo: +4000
  • Keith Mitchell: +4000
  • Matt Wallace: +4000
  • Luke Clanton: +4000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +4000
  • Max Homa: +4500
  • Sam Stevens: +4500
  • Thorbjørn Olesen: +4500
  • Cameron Champ: +4500
  • Beau Hossler: +5000
  • Garrick Higgo: +5000
  • Mark Hubbard: +5000
  • Stephan Jaeger: +5000
  • Vince Whaley: +5500
  • Patrick Fishburn: +5500
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +6000
  • Jesper Svensson: +6000
  • Byeong Hun An: +6000
  • Niklas Norgaard: +6000
  • Doug Ghim: +6000
  • Pierceson Coody: +6500
  • Taylor Moore: +6500
  • Sami Valimaki: +7000
  • Matti Schmid: +7000
  • Victor Perez: +7500
  • Ricky Castillo: +7500
  • Matt Kuchar: +7500
  • Tom Kim: +8000
  • Lee Hodges: +8000
  • Isaiah Salinda: +8000
  • Eric Cole: +8000
  • Hayden Springer: +8000
  • Kevin Roy: +8000
  • Ryo Hisatsune: +8000
  • Erik van Rooyen: +8000
  • Patrick Rodgers: +8000
  • Mac Meissner: +8000
  • Seamus Power: +8000
  • Taylor Montgomery: +8000
  • Takumi Kanaya: +8000
  • Joseph Bramlett: +8000
  • Andrew Putnam: +10000
  • Chad Ramey: +10000
  • Joel Dahmen: +10000
  • Steven Fisk: +10000
  • Thriston Lawrence: +10000
  • Antoine Rozner: +10000
  • Henrik Norlander: +10000
  • Thomas Rosenmueller: +10000
  • Max McGreevy: +10000
  • Lanto Griffin: +10000
  • Kris Ventura: +12500
  • Harry Higgs: +12500
  • Chandler Phillips: +12500
  • Luke List: +12500
  • Sam Ryder: +12500
  • David Skinns: +12500
  • Ben Kohles: +12500
  • Carson Young: +12500
  • Quade Cummins: +15000
  • Adam Schenk: +15000
  • Davis Riley: +15000
  • Adam Hadwin: +15000
  • Greyson Sigg: +15000
  • Trevor Cone: +17500
  • Michael La Sasso: +17500
  • David Lipsky: +17500
  • Noah Goodwin: +17500
  • Chan Kim: +17500
  • Tom Hoge: +17500
  • Brandt Snedeker: +20000
  • Matteo Manassero: +20000
  • Ben Silverman: +20000
  • Adam Svensson: +22500
  • Trey Mullinax: +22500
  • Justin Lower: +22500
  • Jeremy Paul: +22500
  • Jackson Suber: +22500
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

