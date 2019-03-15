Sandhu eyes glory at Indian Open (IANS Interview)

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 15 Mar 2019, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp Sports Advisor J. Narain, Golf Industry Association (GIA) Chairman Devang Shah, European Tour Client Services Director Vicky Jones, Asian Tour chief operating officer Cho Minn Thant, golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu and other dignitaries during a press conference regarding Hero European Good tournament 2019, in New Delhi on March 14, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

By Ajeyo Basu

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Having gained valuable experience after playing in the European circuit, rising Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu is determined to put his best foot forward at the Indian Open which starts in Gurugram later this month.

Sandhu had a tough time in Europe last year and the early stages of 2019 have also not been easy on the 30-year-old from Chandigarh.

He failed to make the cut in Perth in February and finished at a distant 23rd spot at the New Zealand Open earlier this month.

Sandhu is now hoping to turn things around at the Indian Open.

"It will be as exciting as ever. It use to give us nightmares but I think we are more used to it. It is a really tough challenge. Players are really looking forward to it," Sandhu told IANS.

Sandhu admitted that he tried to play too many tournaments in 2018 and is determined to come up with a better schedule this year.

"Last year was bit tough for me. I played a lot of tournaments and I tried to juggle a lot of tournaments in Europe and Asia and at the end it took a toll on me.

"I got unlucky in the end. That's golf. To win you have to play well for four days and need a bit of luck. Sometimes it happens and sometime it doesn't. Goal is always be patient and to play your game," the golfer remarked.

"My goal for this year is to do scheduling a bit better."

Advertisement

The Chandigarh pro however, pointed out that despite struggling with his form, playing a host of tournaments on the European circuit has given him valuable experience which will stand him in good stead this season.

"I also know the courses that I will play on in Europe this year so it will help me. It is always easier going back to something you know. On a game wise there were a few issues that did creep in. I have been spending time with my coach Jassi Grewal back home. I was there last week as well. He worked on a few things, especially on striking the ball. It feels really good for now," Sandhu said.

"The stronger the competition that you play every week the more you understand where your game stands. What your weaknesses are and what your strengths are. It just makes your whole game tighter because you value every shot that much more and when you come back home to play it is a familiar feeling. When you carry that experience with you, it can only help. It gives confidence playing in Europe."

(Ajeyo Basu can be contacted at ajeyo.b@ians.in)