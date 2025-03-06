"Scam Young";"Tough scene here": Fans go wild over Cameron Young's shameful shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Cameron Young had a horrific start at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer teed off the first hole at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Thursday and carded in a triple bogey 7.

Ad

However, the score was not what shocked golf enthusiasts all over the globe. Young had teed off the first hole with an AirPod in his ear. He duck-hooked his tee shot into an out-of-bound area to the left of the hole.

Here's a look at Cameron Young's shot pattern on the par 4 1st hole of the Bay Hill Club and Lodge (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A fan took to their X platform to comment:

"Scam Young doin his thang!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite hitting his drive OB, Cameron Young had an opportunity to save for bogey. However, he played his approach shot 52 yards short of the hole and failed to scramble. Another fan wrote:

"Tough scene here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user asked:

"What do ya'll think he was listening to do while this happened?

A golf enthusiast believes that Cameron Young should be disqualified from the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, stating that using AirPods during such a prestigious tournament is unprofessional.

Here's a look at a few other fans' reactions to Cameron Young's starting hole of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via X):

Ad

Another fan wrote, "Guys a walking meme. It writes itself at this point."

"Imagine being so locked in you forget you have AirPods in. This guy is the real deal," commented a fan.

Cameron Young currently sits in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The PGA Tour golfer carded in an opening round of 10 over par 82.

Cameron Young's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Cameron Young's scorecard for the opening round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 7

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 7

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback