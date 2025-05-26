"Scottie Scheffler-esk"; "Helluva comeback" - Fans react to Angel Cabrera winning the Senior PGA Championship 2025

Angel Cabrera has been crowned as the winner of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship. This week at the Congressional Country Club marked his second Senior Major championship victory.

Ad

The Argentine golfer won his first Senior Major championship six days ago at the Regions Tradition. NUCLR Golf shared the news along with a clip of the emotional victory on X (formerly known as Twitter) platform. The caption of the post read,

Angel Cabrera captures the Senior PGA Championship, claiming back to back majors within a week of one another. The wins mark the first two senior majors of his career as his comeback continues.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Angel Cabrera's winning putt at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship (via X @NUCLRGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Cabrera served approximately 30 months in an Argentinian prison after being convicted for assault and threats against a former partner, as per reports. He was released in August 2023 and was cleared to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned events a few months later.

Following his recent victory, a fan took to the comments section of NUCLR Golf and drew cheeky parallels between Cabrera and Scottie Scheffler, who has come to be known for winning several big-time tournaments back-to-back.

Ad

"Scottie Scheffler-esk. From jail to the winner circle lol."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Masters Tournament winner left several fans and golf enthusiasts alike inspired with his "comeback." A fan wrote

"Congrats Angel. Helluva comeback"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few fans passed lighthearted comments regarding Cabrera's win. One X user commented

"Angel Cabrera was allowed to hit range balls in prison. Prove me wrong. Congrats Champ," said a fan.

Here's a few other fans' reactions to Angel Cabrera's victory at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship.

A fan commented, "This dude is a legend. Back to back wins straight outta prison!"

Ad

"Amazing player! Redemption at its finest! Reflected upon his acts and became a better person! Nice to see him enjoying the 2nd opportunity life gave him! Cmon Pato!!," said a golf enthusiast.

"Quite a personal comeback for Cabrera, as well," wrote a fan.

Cabrera has made seven starts on the PGA Tour Champions circuit this year and won three events, with two of them being Majors. He made the cut in all events and now ranks second on the Charles Schwab Cup Money List after earning $540,000 on Sunday.

Ad

Angel Cabrera speaks out on "emotional" win at the Senior PGA Championship

Angel Cabrera won the 2025 Senior PGA Championship with one of his sons caddying for him. As his final putt dropped, he immediately hugged his son, who appeared to be shedding joyful tears.

During the post-tournament press conference, the 55-year-old acknowledged his past and reflected upon his journey. Here's a look at what Cabrera had to say (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"I'm extremely happy after winning two tournaments in a row, and also three within a year. I'm extremely happy after everything that happened throughout all years. I didn't know it was going to happen this quickly winning two tournaments in a row, especially with all these great players around this tour. So, yeah, I feel very emotional and proud."

Angel Cabrera now has a whopping 57 wins as a professional golfer after turning professional in 1989.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More