Scottie Scheffler makes promising comeback as star golfer sinks birdie on first practice round

Scottie Scheffler will mark his return to competitive golf at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. TaylorMade took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to share the World No. 1 back in action with some swing videos.

The first video shared by the golf equipment giant showed Scheffler striping it with an iron from the middle of the fairway. The 28-year-old's shot landed just a few feet away from the hole.

Scheffler was left with an incredibly challenging putt for birdie on the par 4 hole. However, the PGA Tour sensation was unfazed by the complexity of the putt. He went on to hole a right to left sliding putt to card in a birdie on his very first hole back to playing full time golf.

Trending

TaylorMade captioned the video (via X @TaylorMadeGolf):

"Easy birdie for Scottie Scheffler on his first hole back. Some things never change. #TeamTaylorMade."

Here's a look at Scheffler's first hole back in the 2025 PGA Tour season (via X @TaylorMadeGolf):

Expand Tweet

With the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being played across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Scheffler and his caddie Ted Scott managed to get in a round at the Cypress Point Golf Club close to the tournament venue according to Sports Illustrated. He was also joined by his wife Meredith and son Bennett.

This week will mark Scheffler's first return to competitive golf after a freak accident during Christmas dinner. The 2024 Player of the Year had sustained a puncture wound from a shard of glass from a wine glass while making homemade ravioli.

He underwent surgery to remove glass pieces that remained inside his right hand. Since then, the 2024 FedEx Cup champion has focused on recovery and rehabilitation to get back into his normal routine performing on the world's biggest stage.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner will tee off the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 12:01 PM EST at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course along with Davis Thompson and Brian Harman.

Scottie Scheffler speaks out about Christmas injury

In a press conference prior to the start of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler revealed that the details of his puncture wound. He stated that while trying to make homemade ravioli from stratch for Christmas for his family, he had to use a wine glass to roll the dough out as he did not have a rolling pin.

The stem of the wine glass had punctured the golfer's right hand. The Olympic gold medalist consided himself fortunate as one of his closest friend's had the whole glass stem go through his entire hand.

Here's what Scheffler had to say prior to the start of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

"It's one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like gosh, that's so stupid, but you just don't think about it when you're in the moment. It really wasn't like terrible, but I knew I kind of messed something up just because the way my hand wasn't really moving much and if I did, it hurt pretty bad. So I kind of knew something was up. Everything had healed properly and I was in a good spot and got some freedom from the doctor.”

Fans are eager to see the World No. 1 golfer return to playing golf this week along with some of the biggest names in the sport at the PGA Tour's Signature Event this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback