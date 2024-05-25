Scottie Scheffler marks his worst score in 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge championship 

Scottie Scheffler shot the worst round of his 2024 PGA Tour career at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge Championship. The World No. 1 player also carded in his first triple bogey in nine months.

The past week has been rocky for the PGA Tour star. After his arrest last week during the PGA Championship, Scheffler carded in the worst round in more than 266 days. He previously held a record of 41 rounds where he scored par or better. He carded an opening round score of two over 72 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The last time Scottie Scheffler carded in a triple bogey was in August of 2023 during the Tour Championship. He broke his streak of par or better rounds at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course as he shot a 73 during the third round following his arrest.

He triple bogeyed Colonial Country Club's 13th hole. Scheffler's tee shot on the par three hole found the water. After his second tee shot missed the green, he failed to make an up and down.

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Championship opening round stats

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Championship's opening round score of two over 72 left him tied for 79th place. However, his second round score of 5 under 65 put him in contention as he sat tied for 10th place through the third round.

Scheffler started off his round with a birdie on the par five first hole of Colonial Country Club. After two pars, he carded in another birdie on the par three fourth hole before making two bogeys on holes seven and nine to finish even par for the first nine.

His back nine seemed to be off to a great start with bogeys on holes 10, 11, and 12. However, he met trouble on the par three 13th hole.

On the 157 yard hole, Scheffler's tee shot travelled 148 yards and found the water hazard. After taking his second tee shot off the drop zone, he had 109 yards to the pin. Unfortunately, his shot went 101 yards and fell into the rough just short of the green. With 19 feet and 10 inches to the hole, he put his chip to 8 feet and 10 inches from the hole.

Scheffler failed to make the putt for double bogey and tapped in for triple bogey. The World No. 1 did not let the setback faze him as he went on to card in four pars and one birdie to end the round with a two over par score.