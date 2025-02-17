Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy among 5 big names set to miss the 2025 Mexico Open

The 2025 Genesis Invitational concluded last week, and the PGA Tour will now move to Mexico for the 2025 Mexico Open. However, as the signature event concluded last week, the 2025 Mexico Open will not feature prominent names that competed last week at Torrey Pines.
Prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and last week's champion, Ludvig Aberg, will miss the 2025 Mexico Open.
Scottie Scheffler had a decent outing last week as he finished T3 for the event, while Rory McIlroy finished T17, Justin Thomas T9 and Collin Morikawa T17. So all these top golfers had a great outing at Genesis Invitational but unfortunately, they will not be competing in the Mexico Open this week.
The 2025 Mexico Open will begin on February 20th at VidantaWorld Golf Course in Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta. There are 132 golfers in the field this week who will compete to receive the highest share from the $8.5 million prize money purse.
Despite prominent golfers missing out on the 2025 Mexico Open, the field has youngsters like Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, along with experienced golfers like Padraig Harrington, Ryan Fox, CT Pan and others.
2025 Mexico Open field
Here's the list of all golfers who will be competing in the 2025 Mexico Open:
- 1. Anders Albertson
- 2. Mason Andersen
- 3. Aaron Baddeley
- 4. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 5. Akshay Bhatia
- 6. Fred Biondi
- 7. Jacob Bridgeman
- 8. Blades Brown
- 9. Hayden Buckley
- 10. Brian Campbell
- 11. Rafael Campos
- 12. Frankie Capan III
- 13. Ricky Castillo
- 14. Will Chandler
- 15. Trevor Cone
- 16. Vince Covello
- 17. Quade Cummins
- 18. Joel Dahmen
- 19. Santiago de la Fuente
- 20. Cristobal Del Solar
- 21. Taylor Dickson
- 22. Jesse Droemer
- 23. Patrick Fishburn
- 24. Steven Fisk
- 25. Erich Fortlage
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 27. Ryan Gerard
- 28. Luke Gifford
- 29. Gerardo Gomez
- 30. Noah Goodwin
- 31. Will Gordon
- 32. Chris Gotterup
- 33. Ben Griffin
- 34. Lanto Griffin
- 35. Emiliano Grillo
- 36. Harry Hall
- 37. Nick Hardy
- 38. Padraig Harrington
- 39. Justin Hastings
- 40. Harry Higgs
- 41. Joe Highsmith
- 42. Ryo Hisatsune
- 43. Rico Hoey
- 44. Charley Hoffman
- 45. Nicolai Højgaard
- 46. Rasmus Højgaard
- 47. Rikuya Hoshino
- 48. Beau Hossler
- 49. José Cristóbal Islas
- 50. Stephan Jaeger
- 51. Takumi Kanaya
- 52. Chan Kim
- 53. Michael Kim
- 54. Kurt Kitayama
- 55. Patton Kizzire
- 56. Jake Knapp
- 57. Philip Knowles
- 58. Ben Kohles
- 59. Nate Lashley
- 60. Thriston Lawrence
- 61. K.H. Lee
- 62. Riley Lewis
- 63. David Lipsky
- 64. Luke List
- 65. Justin Lower
- 66. Peter Malnati
- 67. Matteo Manassero
- 68. Ben Martin
- 69. Matt McCarty
- 70. Tyler McCumber
- 71. Max McGreevy
- 72. Mac Meissner
- 73. Leandro Mihaich
- 74. Francesco Molinari
- 75. Taylor Montgomery
- 76. Taylor Moore
- 77. William Mouw
- 78. Trey Mullinax
- 79. Niklas Nørgaard
- 80. Henrik Norlander
- 81. Vincent Norrman
- 82. Thorbjørn Olesen
- 83. Kaito Onishi
- 84. Alvaro Ortiz
- 85. John Pak
- 86. Ryan Palmer
- 87. C.T. Pan
- 88. Jeremy Paul
- 89. Victor Perez
- 90. Paul Peterson
- 91. Chandler Phillips
- 92. Scott Piercy
- 93. Aldrich Potgieter
- 94. Andrew Putnam
- 95. Aaron Rai
- 96. Chad Ramey
- 97. Matthew Riedel
- 98. Davis Riley
- 99. Patrick Rodgers
- 100. Thomas Rosenmueller
- 101. Kevin Roy
- 102. Antoine Rozner
- 103. Sam Ryder
- 104. Jose Antonio Safa
- 105. Isaiah Salinda
- 106. Matti Schmid
- 107. Greyson Sigg
- 108. Ben Silverman
- 109. David Skinns
- 110. Alex Smalley
- 111. Hayden Springer
- 112. Sam Stevens
- 113. Jackson Suber
- 114. Adam Svensson
- 115. Jesper Svensson
- 116. Michael Thorbjornsen
- 117. Braden Thornberry
- 118. Alejandro Tosti
- 119. Sami Valimaki
- 120. Erik van Rooyen
- 121. Kevin Velo
- 122. Kris Ventura
- 123. Karl Vilips
- 124. Danny Walker
- 125. Matt Wallace
- 126. Paul Waring
- 127. Matthew Watkins
- 128. Vince Whaley
- 129. Tim Widing
- 130. Norman Xiong
- 131. Carson Young
- 132. Kevin Yu