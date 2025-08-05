Scottie Scheffler tops Rory McIlroy in golf insider’s ‘best since Tiger Woods’ rankings: “Can anybody catch him is the question”

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are two of the most dominating figures in the world of men's professional golf. A golf analyst recently ranked the best golfers after Tiger Woods' peak, and his list sparked many conversations on social media.On the recent episode of Dan Rappaport's Dan on Golf podcast, insider Ben Boscovich claimed that Scottie Scheffler ranks above Rory McIlroy on the 'post-Tiger era' all-time list.While comparing statistics, the analysts were reminded of how good Tiger Woods was in his prime. Stating that Scheffler still has a long way to go in comparison to the golfing legend, Ben Boskovich explained that the World No. 1 ranks above Rory McIlroy not just for his playing abilities but also for the feelings that fans have towards him.He noted that the New Jersey native has been a fan favorite to win every PGA Tour event outright over the past two years, while Rory McIlroy tends to fall just short on many occasions. Boskovich said (via X @DanOnGolfShow):&quot;I do think what I took away from this season with Scottie is that he's achieved what no one else has. Even Rory, you rank him second in the post-Tiger era...I would firmly put Scottie in that place just because of the expectation that he brings. When Rory shows up to a tournament, you don't expect him to win. You hope he wins. You have a rooting interest for Rory for a good reason because of who he is. It's like - can anybody catch him, is the question.&quot; (0:18 onwards)Here's a look at the podcast clip (via X @DanOnGolfShow):However, they also noted that Rory McIlroy has the edge over Scottie Scheffler stats-wise. The Northern Irishman has won five Major championships and has completed the career Grand Slam, while the latter has won four Majors.How many PGA Tour wins do Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have?Here's a look at all of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's wins on the PGA Tour (via PGA Tour)Rory McIlroy (27 wins in 271 events)2025 Masters Tournament2025 Players Championship2025 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2024 Wells Fargo Championship2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans2023 Genesis Scottish Open2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina2022 TOUR Championship2022 RBC Canadian Open2021 The CJ Cup @ Summit2021 Wells Fargo Championship2019 World Golf Championships - HSBC Champions2019 TOUR Championship2019 RBC Canadian Open2019 Players Championship2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational2016 TOUR Championship2016 Deutsche Bank Championship2015 Wells Fargo Championship2015 World Golf Championships - Cadillac Match Play2014 PGA Championship2014 World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational2014 Open Championship2012 BMW Championship2012 Deutsche Bank Championship2012 PGA Championship2012 Honda Classic2011 US Open2010 Quail Hollow ChampionshipScottie Scheffler (17 wins in 146 events)2025 Open Championship2025 Memorial Tournament2025 PGA Championship2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson2024 Tour Championship2024 Travelers Championship2024 Memorial Tournament2024 RBC Heritage2024 Masters Tournament2024 Players Championship2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational2023 Players Championship2023 WM Phoenix Open2022 Masters Tournament2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational2022 WM Phoenix Open