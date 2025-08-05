  • home icon
  Scottie Scheffler tops Rory McIlroy in golf insider's 'best since Tiger Woods' rankings: "Can anybody catch him is the question"



By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:19 GMT
The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlory and Scottie Scheffler, The Masters (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are two of the most dominating figures in the world of men's professional golf. A golf analyst recently ranked the best golfers after Tiger Woods' peak, and his list sparked many conversations on social media.

On the recent episode of Dan Rappaport's Dan on Golf podcast, insider Ben Boscovich claimed that Scottie Scheffler ranks above Rory McIlroy on the 'post-Tiger era' all-time list.

While comparing statistics, the analysts were reminded of how good Tiger Woods was in his prime. Stating that Scheffler still has a long way to go in comparison to the golfing legend, Ben Boskovich explained that the World No. 1 ranks above Rory McIlroy not just for his playing abilities but also for the feelings that fans have towards him.

He noted that the New Jersey native has been a fan favorite to win every PGA Tour event outright over the past two years, while Rory McIlroy tends to fall just short on many occasions. Boskovich said (via X @DanOnGolfShow):

"I do think what I took away from this season with Scottie is that he's achieved what no one else has. Even Rory, you rank him second in the post-Tiger era...I would firmly put Scottie in that place just because of the expectation that he brings. When Rory shows up to a tournament, you don't expect him to win. You hope he wins. You have a rooting interest for Rory for a good reason because of who he is. It's like - can anybody catch him, is the question." (0:18 onwards)
Here's a look at the podcast clip (via X @DanOnGolfShow):

However, they also noted that Rory McIlroy has the edge over Scottie Scheffler stats-wise. The Northern Irishman has won five Major championships and has completed the career Grand Slam, while the latter has won four Majors.

How many PGA Tour wins do Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have?

Here's a look at all of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's wins on the PGA Tour (via PGA Tour)

Rory McIlroy (27 wins in 271 events)

  • 2025 Masters Tournament
  • 2025 Players Championship
  • 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
  • 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
  • 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina
  • 2022 TOUR Championship
  • 2022 RBC Canadian Open
  • 2021 The CJ Cup @ Summit
  • 2021 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2019 World Golf Championships - HSBC Champions
  • 2019 TOUR Championship
  • 2019 RBC Canadian Open
  • 2019 Players Championship
  • 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • 2016 TOUR Championship
  • 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
  • 2015 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2015 World Golf Championships - Cadillac Match Play
  • 2014 PGA Championship
  • 2014 World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational
  • 2014 Open Championship
  • 2012 BMW Championship
  • 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
  • 2012 PGA Championship
  • 2012 Honda Classic
  • 2011 US Open
  • 2010 Quail Hollow Championship
Scottie Scheffler (17 wins in 146 events)

  • 2025 Open Championship
  • 2025 Memorial Tournament
  • 2025 PGA Championship
  • 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
  • 2024 Tour Championship
  • 2024 Travelers Championship
  • 2024 Memorial Tournament
  • 2024 RBC Heritage
  • 2024 Masters Tournament
  • 2024 Players Championship
  • 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • 2023 Players Championship
  • 2023 WM Phoenix Open
  • 2022 Masters Tournament
  • 2022 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play
  • 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • 2022 WM Phoenix Open
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
