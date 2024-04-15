Scottie Scheffler WITB: What’s in the Masters 2024 champion’s bag?

Scottie Scheffler is posting one of the most incredible streaks of recent times in professional golf. His stellar performances, including his victories, consequently raise the question about how his bag is equipped.

Although Scottie Scheffler is a TaylorMade player, his bag is quite eclectic. Scheffler won his second green jacket using clubs from three different brands.

The Masters - Final Round (Image via Getty).

Here's what was inside Scheffler's bag at the 2024 Masters:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts. Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X with Golf Pride Pro Only Cord grip

TaylorMade Spider Tour X with Golf Pride Pro Only Cord grip Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Scheffler made a radical change in his equipment in recent weeks, switching from a blade putter to a mallet putter. His putting performance had been his main problem but that has improved dramatically during the current season.

Scottie Scheffler's streak spans several months, even several seasons. From January 2022 to date, Scheffler has played more than 50 tournaments with only three missed cuts (all in 2022) and nine victories, including two Majors.

A closer look at Scottie Scheffler's streak

Scottie Scheffler's nine victories (including two Majors) in the last 28 months might seem enough to quantify the streak he's on. However, his good performances go far beyond that.

Between January 2022 and the 2024 Masters, Scheffler has finished in 34 Top 10s (well over half of the tournaments played). In addition to his nine wins, he has five second-place finishes and 10 other Top 5s.

Scheffler has yet to play a round over par during 2024 (35 rounds played). His last round over par on the PGA Tour was played on the third day of the TOUR Championship in August 2023. He scored a 3-over 70 that day.

Scheffler's performances in the Majors deserve special mention. The World No. 1 has played 16 Majors to date with two victories (both in the Masters), eight other Top 10s and only two missed cuts.

